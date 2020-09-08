‘Retaining Up With the Kardashians’ Ending After 14 Years

After 20 seasons, “Retaining Up With the Kardashians” might be coming to an finish with the closing season airing in early 2021.

The choice to finish the present was made by the Kardashian-Jenner household and introduced on Tuesday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we are saying goodbye to ‘Retaining Up with the Kardashians,’” the well-known household mentioned in a joint assertion, signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

“After what might be 14 years, 20 seasons, lots of of episodes and a number of other spin-off reveals, we’ve determined as a household to finish this very particular journey. We’re past grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of those years — by means of the good instances, the dangerous instances, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and kids. We’ll perpetually cherish the fantastic reminiscences and numerous folks we’ve met alongside the means.”

The household thanked E!, the manufacturing crew at Bunim/Murray and Ryan Seacrest, who has been an govt producer on the present since the starting.

E! launched an official assertion to Selection, concerning the ending of the monumental present that helped outline the community as a vacation spot past leisure information. Over the years, with “KUWTK” as their flagship unscripted collection, E! reworked right into a cabler for hit actuality programming, and in more moderen years, delved into scripted content material, as nicely.

“E! has been the house and prolonged household to the Kardashian-Jenners for what might be 14 years, that includes the lives of this empowering household,” the community’s assertion reads. “Together with all of you, now we have loved following the intimate moments the household so bravely shared by letting us into their every day lives. Whereas it has been an absolute privilege and we’ll miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the household’s determination to stay their lives with out our cameras.”

“KUWTK” has been an enormous hit globally for the community, which airs repeats of the franchise continually — and pays a fairly penny for these rights. In 2017, E! inked a mega-deal with the household for a three-year extension, taking the present by means of 2020, valued at 9 figures. At the time, insiders advised Selection that the renewal deal was value “beneath $100 million,” although different stories acknowledged the deal was value as much as $150 million.

The present premiered in 2007, and turned the Kardashian-Jenner household into worldwide superstars with a multimedia empire full with clothes strains, cosmetics corporations, apps and unending tabloid curiosity of their each transfer. When the present debuted, Kris Jenner, now often called one in all the savviest businesswomen in the business, was recognized to the public as the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson legal professional Robert Kardashian. Her former partner Caitlyn Jenner additionally ended up starring in her personal E! spinoff, “I Am Cait,” which documented her transition right into a transgender girl.

When the present hit the air, the household was greatest recognized for Kardashian-West’s intercourse tape, which introduced worldwide consideration to the socialite who was beforehand Paris Hilton’s sidekick. At present, Kardashian-West is one in all the most recognizable faces on the planet, and has taken her energy to the White Home along with her ardour for legal justice reform. In the meantime, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been simply children when the present first began airing, and now are two of the strongest — and profitable — influencers in the world.

At the time of the collection’ 10-year anniversary in 2017, Kris Jenner spoke to Selection about the present’s milestones and futures. In that interview, she spoke about when the time could come to finish the present, saying, “I used to simply joke and say it’ll be when Kylie will get married in 20 years, and right here we’re 10 years later. Who thought a decade later we might nonetheless be going as robust as we’re.”

The well-known relations posted about the present ending on their social media accounts, which attain lots of of hundreds of thousands of followers.

Kardashian-West posted to her 188 million followers: “With out ‘Retaining Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be the place I’m at the moment. I’m so extremely grateful to everybody who has watched and supported me and my household these previous 14 unimaginable years,” she wrote. “This present made us who we’re and I might be perpetually in debt to everybody who performed a job in shaping our careers and altering our lives perpetually.”