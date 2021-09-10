Retired Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh appointed as new Governor of Uttarakhand, RN Ravi despatched to Tamil Nadu and Purohit Punjab

New Delhi: Lieutenant Normal (Retd) Gurmeet Singh was once on Thursday appointed because the Governor of Uttarakhand. The publish fell vacant after the resignation of Child Rani Maurya. Lt Gen Singh had retired because the Vice Leader of the Military Group of workers. Heart’s interlocutor and retired IPS officer RN Ravi has been transferred from Nagaland as the brand new governor of Tamil Nadu. The President additionally ordered reshuffle of governors of a few states, together with switch of Banwarilal Purohit from Tamil Nadu to Punjab. He was once previous protecting the extra fee of Punjab. On the similar time, the Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi has been appointed to discharge the purposes of the Governor of Nagaland along with his fee until a brand new appointment is made.Additionally Learn – Punjab Election Information: Farmers’ organizations will ask political events to prevent campaigning in the interim, know what’s the explanation why

In line with a unencumber issued via Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind authorised Maurya's resignation and appointed Singh because the governor of the state. Except this new appointment, the President additionally ordered reshuffle of governors of a few states, together with switch of Banwarilal Purohit from Tamil Nadu to Punjab. He was once previous protecting the extra fee of Punjab. Heart's interlocutor and retired IPS officer RN Ravi has been transferred from Nagaland as the brand new Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh retired from the Military in 2016

An officer of a number of medals, Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh retired from the Military in February 2016 after just about 4 many years of carrier. All over his carrier within the Military, Lt Gen Singh served because the Vice Leader of the Military Group of workers, Assistant Normal and Corps Commander of fifteenth Corps, which guards the Line of Keep an eye on in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh visited China 7 occasions for essential army, diplomatic and LAC conferences

He was once additionally dealing with the operational and army strategic problems associated with China as Further Director Normal of Army Operations. All over his keep within the Military, Lt Gen Singh was once a part of a number of skilled teams, joint running teams, annual dialogues and China Find out about Workforce conferences for greater than a decade. Lt Gen Singh visited China seven occasions for essential army, diplomatic and border or Line of Precise Keep an eye on conferences. A graduate of Protection Products and services Group of workers Direction and Nationwide Protection School, Lt Gen Singh has carried out two M.Phils from Chennai and Indore universities.