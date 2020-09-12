Retired Navy officer’s daughter sat on a dharna in Mumbai, Shiv Senas assaulted for sharing cartoons

Mumbai: The case of demolition by BMC in Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra, was not calm even now that a second case has arisen. A cartoon was shared by retired Navy Madan Lal Sharma. Angered by this, some Shiv Sena workers beat him up yesterday. After this, those daughter Sheela Sharma and Maharashtra BJP leaders have sat on a dharna in front of the Additional Police Commissioner’s office in protest against this incident. Also Read – Dabbawalas request Maharashtra government, ‘Allow travel in local trains’

Shiv Senas attacked retired naval for making Uddhav’s cartoon

Two Shiv Sena workers have been arrested for attacking a retired naval for making a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Officials said on Saturday that the victim Madan Sharma (65) is a resident of Kandivali, who shared a cartoon on WhatsApp group to members of his society in which Thackeray was photographed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar Hands folded in front of. His daughter Sheela Sharma said, however, no one in the society reacted and someone sent the cartoon to Kadam. Also Read – This actor landed in support of Kangana, said – no one has the right to ruin a hard-built house

Maharashtra: BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, stage protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police demanding accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. https://t.co/vUmrrQcHhT pic.twitter.com/hSlkVlg5yQ Also Read – CM Uddhav Thackeray did a cartoon on WhatsApp, then a retired Naval officer was assaulted, see VIDEO – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

8-10 Shiv Sainiks had beaten up

An officer of Samta Nagar police station said, this cartoon branch chief Kamlesh Kadam found it objectionable and many Shiv Sainiks along with him attacked Sharma in Kandivali east on Friday. About 8-10 people who came in the group, who were allegedly Shiv Sainiks, attacked Sharma in the society’s premises.

Grabbing collar and pulling, security personnel did not stop

In a CCTV clip of the society posted by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, the attackers are shown chasing Sharma. The attackers are grabbing the collar of Sharma’s shirt, dragging him and beating him, while the security personnel of the society are not making any attempt to stop him.

Eye injury, police complaint

Although Sharma did not suffer serious injuries, but due to injury to his eyes, he is red and swollen. After the attack, he soon managed to reach home and then went to the police station to file a complaint. Many BJP leaders condemned the government for this incident. Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Dilip Sawant said that apart from Kadam, cases have been registered under IPC sections against other known and unknown assailants.

Everyone in the country is at liberty to speak up, we connect with each other through WhatsApp, forward the news that comes in it, where should the news come from, the government should pay attention to it: retired navy officer who charged Applied that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1jBXfyDPif – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 12, 2020

Retired Navy officer said – He was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai

Retired Navy officer said – He has been beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai. He said, everyone in the country has the freedom to speak, we connect with each other through WhatsApp, forward the news that comes in it, the government should pay attention to where that news is made.

Shiv Sena leaders beaten up and beaten up: BJP leader Ram Kadam

BJP leader Ram Kadam said, our soldiers are martyred for their homeland without worrying about their lives. A military officer should rise to salute our hands, but Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai beat and beat such a soldier. It is requested to the Maharashtra government that those who did so, should be punished hard.