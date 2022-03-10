Retirees from Cruz Azul filed a complaint against the Cooperative for the crime of extortion

José Antonio Marín and Víctor Manuel Velázquez have met with Cruz Azul footballers at La Noria (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzulSCL)

More of 70 retirees filed a complaint of facts in the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office against the Blue Cross Cooperative for the crime of extortion.

According to the complaint, on February 23, retirees were informed through third parties that the directors of the cooperative had ordered the cessation of monthly payments and benefits. They also pointed out that since December the heads of the administration and surveillance councils decided to suspend the payments of “pension, social credit, revaluation, credits, housing cooperative and savings bank”.

Similarly, they were left without medical services such as consultations at the Casa de Salud (and at home), hospitalization, hospital transfers, emergencies, dental care, and laboratory and office studies. Faced with this series of changes, retirees tried to establish contact with managers, but received no response.

Only through third parties the directors “they sent them to say” that the suspension of their rights was due to the fact that “they had not carried out any action so that their children, active members or service providers in different facilities of the cooperative, support publicly and in writing the tasks of administrative management and/or surveillance”, as expressed in the complaint.

Testimonies collected by the columnist Héctor de Mauleón reported that the children of the retired partners had pointed out and denounced the previous administration (that of Billy Álvarez) of fraudulent. However, with the new administration, the retired members were intimidated, both so that they did not express their disagreement and so that they kept silent about the suspension of benefits. until his children rectify.

Some of the children of those affected, according to the complaint, were also “threatened” to express their support and later threatened by the management with the loss of their jobs, if they did not express a favorable position towards the new administration. They also assured that the directors of the current administration “consented” to the authoritarian practices carried out by Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas and the people who were part of his close circle.

Several of them have had to travel to other places in search of care to treat their chronic illnesses or special clinical conditions. Some were even forced to submit their resignation.

In August 2020, Guillermo Álvarez resigned from the general management of the cooperative, for which an administrative change faced the entire cement cooperative and at that time a legal process was initiated to demarcate Billy Alvarez of Blue Cross and that the new board of directors headed by Jose Antonio Marin and Victor Manuel Velazquez.

Although the process of revoking the directive began in 2018, it took two years for the businessman to leave the institution and give way to the group headed by Marín and Velázquez.

Immediately came into office Board of Directors and Surveillance who immediately took action to modify the functioning of the soccer team and the entire Cruz Azul. Since last year, Álvarez Cuevas has been completely removed from the cooperative and a process has been initiated before the Court of Mexico City.

