Retirement at age 50: who can access it and how to apply for a pension

Early retirement is now available at age 50 | Photo: Andean Agency

Retirement at age 50 is possible in Peru. Since September 1, Law 31332 came into force, which establishes 50 years as the minimum age, for both men and women affiliated to the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), to access the Special Early Retirement Scheme (REJA), which has requirements that every beneficiary must meet and here we will tell you about it.

The modification in the NEw will allow an early retirement, but it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

1. what At the time of requesting the benefit, the minimum age is 50 years compliments.

2. Retirement proceeds when the member over 50 so decides, provided that you obtain a pension equal to or greater than 40% of the average of the remuneration received and income declared during the last 120 months , duly updated deducting bonuses.

3. For the calculation of the aforementioned pension, voluntary contributions for pension purposes or without pension purposes that exceed 20% of the individual account for the capitalization of mandatory contributions with a stay of less than nine months in the CIC are not considered.

It should be clarified that early retirement provides the right to redeem the recognition bonus two years after your foster care O when the member turns 65, whichever comes first; even when the funds in the affiliate’s individual capitalization account have previously been exhausted and with prior information from the AFP of the affiliates qualified to access this scheme.

TYPES OF RETIREMENT

It should be considered that in this type of early retirement you can access a pension, upon withdrawal of 95.5% of the total pension fund or to the withdrawal of a part of the fund and have access to a retirement with the remaining balance.

In the event that 95.5% of the pension fund is requested, the remaining 4.5% will remain for coverage for health benefits provided by the Social Security of Health (EsSalud).

STEPS TO EARLY RETIREMENT

Paso 1

You must validate your situation in the AFP in which you are affiliated, to know if you apply for early retirement, so you can communicate through the following telephone lines:

– For AFP Habitat: Call 230-2200 (Lima) or 0801-14224 (provinces).

– For Prima AFP: Call 615-7272 – option 1 (Lima) or 0801-18010 (provinces).

– For AFP Integra: Call 513-5050 (Lima) or 0800-40110 (provinces).

– For Profuturo: Call 215-2828 (Lima) or 0800-11434 (provinces).

Paso 2

After that, you proceed to apply for early retirement virtually on the website of your respective AFP.

EARLY RETIREMENT LAW

The president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva Prieto, promulgated in early August the autograph of the law that reduces the minimum age to 50 years to access the Special Early Retirement Scheme (REJA) in the Private Pension System (SPP).

The initiative was approved by the previous Parliament in the plenary session of last July 2 and was not observed by the Executive Power within the term of the law.

“After the legal term for the Executive Power to pronounce itself and there is no observation, it is up to the Legislative Power to promulgate it,” declared Alva Prieto.

This autograph, called the REJA Law, “establishes the age of 50 to be able to retire early, and it is a law that will benefit many compatriots in this difficult situation,” said the head of Parliament.

HOW TO VALIDATE MY DATA

Before mentioning the process to follow, you must bear in mind that to access you must be unemployed for 12 consecutive months or more. To confirm if you apply to this regime you have to contact the AFP in which you are to contribute to validate your status.

Members may receive a pension as long as the amount of their retirement is equal to or greater than 40% of the average of the remuneration received and income declared during the last 120 months.

To make your query, you can do it online or by phone at AFP Hábitat, Prima, Integra and Profuturo.

In all the Peru These three options are enabled to access your funds:

– Retirement pension.

– Withdrawal of 95.5% of the total fund.

– Withdrawal of part of the fund and pension with remaining balance.

(With information from Agencia Andina)

