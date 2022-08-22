Retro apocalypse: Sega confirms the Mega Drive Mini 2, its new mini console for Europe, which will include 60 classics

Just when the fever for mini consoles (those replicas that flooded the market a few years ago, with reduced replicas of classic hardware that emulated classic titles from the NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, Commodore 64, Amiga and many others) began to subside, Sega announces a new console. Actually, it is the European version of an already announced product, the Genesis Mini 2 that will be released in the United States. This is Mega Drive Mini 2, which we will have in stores on the same date, October 27.

The announcement also comes with a complete list of games, where there are several surprises. Among the 60 games, there are 12 from the commercially unsuccessful but highly memorable Mega-CD and 7 special games (new machine-exclusive titles, previously unreleased, arcade adaptations and unmasked).

60 nostalgia slaps

Although the bulk of the classic games in the Mega Drive catalog were won by the first Mega Drive Mini, this selection is not lacking in attractive titles. We have the driving classics ‘Super Hang-On’ and ‘Out Run’, the amazing ‘Phantasy Star II’, the amazing ‘Rainbow Islands’, the unmissable ‘Revenge of Shinobi’ and ‘Shadow Dancer’, the God simulator ‘Populous’, the ultragore ‘Splatterhouse 2’ and unknown but highly recoverable rarities like the martian killer ‘Truxton’, among many others

This is the complete list of games:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Duke two

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands – Extra

Ranger-X

Roasts

Rolliong Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II – The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD Games (SEGA CD)

Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Special Games