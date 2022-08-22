Retro apocalypse: Sega confirms the Mega Drive Mini 2, its new mini console for Europe, which will include 60 classics

Just when the fever for mini consoles (those replicas that flooded the market a few years ago, with reduced replicas of classic hardware that emulated classic titles from the NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, Commodore 64, Amiga and many others) began to subside, Sega announces a new console. Actually, it is the European version of an already announced product, the Genesis Mini 2 that will be released in the United States. This is Mega Drive Mini 2, which we will have in stores on the same date, October 27.
The announcement also comes with a complete list of games, where there are several surprises. Among the 60 games, there are 12 from the commercially unsuccessful but highly memorable Mega-CD and 7 special games (new machine-exclusive titles, previously unreleased, arcade adaptations and unmasked).
60 nostalgia slaps
Although the bulk of the classic games in the Mega Drive catalog were won by the first Mega Drive Mini, this selection is not lacking in attractive titles. We have the driving classics ‘Super Hang-On’ and ‘Out Run’, the amazing ‘Phantasy Star II’, the amazing ‘Rainbow Islands’, the unmissable ‘Revenge of Shinobi’ and ‘Shadow Dancer’, the God simulator ‘Populous’, the ultragore ‘Splatterhouse 2’ and unknown but highly recoverable rarities like the martian killer ‘Truxton’, among many others
This is the complete list of games:
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Duke two
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands – Extra
- Ranger-X
- Roasts
- Rolliong Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II – The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Mega CD Games (SEGA CD)
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
Special Games
- Devi & Pii (unpublished game)
- Fantasy Zone (new port of M2 for Mega Drive Mini)
- Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (improved port with zoom of sprites)
- Spatter (new port of M2)
- Star Mobile (unreleased)
- Super Locomotive (new port of M2)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (unmark)