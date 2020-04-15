Return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway confirmed

ITV has revealed the beginning date for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night: February 22nd, a Saturday (should you couldn’t guess).

The brand new sequence, as soon as once more hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will mark the present’s first episode in two years.

The ITV mainstay didn’t air in any respect final 12 months, with Anthony McPartlin taking a break from his presenting duties mid-series following a drink driving cost in 2018.

This noticed Declan Donnelly compelled to current the ultimate two episodes of the present’s 2018 run solo, together with the finale at Common Orlando Resort in Florida.

On the time, a spokesperson stated the present wouldn’t return in 2019 as “neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wished to compromise the standard of the present”. Nonetheless, the duo promised the present could be “greater and higher than ever” in 2020.

So what can we count on within the new sequence? A latest trailer for the brand new run teased the return of recreation Win the Adverts, presenter Stephen Mulhern, comedy skits and heaps of prizes.

Though the air date is imminent, there’s nonetheless time to use to be a part of the present. In truth, you’ll be able to nominate your self, a buddy or member of the family to seem on the sequence till Friday third April 2020. See how right here.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in February.