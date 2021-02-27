Return Of The Drama King: 7 Things We Missed About Lee Jong Suk

It has solely been a little greater than a month since Lee Jong Suk was discharged from his necessary army service, and we’re already counting the times till we watch him once more usually in Okay-dramas! He formally introduced his return by means of an Instagram publish on January 2, posting some images with a easy caption: “I’ve come again.” These three phrases despatched followers’ hearts around the globe fluttering, desirous to see him develop into energetic once more within the leisure trade after what appeared like a endlessly wait. The actor’s final challenge earlier than his enlistment was the 2019 tvN drama “Romance Is A Bonus E book.” Listed here are issues we missed about this dreamy Okay-drama King:

His superb appearing expertise

Lee Jong Suk has confirmed every time that he’s a gifted actor who’s greater than only a fairly face. His dramas aren’t solely fixed hits but in addition award-winning. His performances in “Pinocchio” and “Physician Stranger” earned him essential acclaim, with a few of them being Male Prime Excellence Award on the Korean Drama Awards, Baeksang Awards, SBS, and MBC Drama Awards, amongst many others. Who can resist crying when he reveals his heartbreaking expressions? From refined to intense, he has a variety of appearing feelings that viewers can’t assist however get carried away with him.

His chameleon-like characters

Of course, along with his fascinating display screen presence, innate confidence, and dedication comes his means to embody completely different roles. Whether or not he’s taking part in a wise prosecutor, a college delinquent, a noble king, or perhaps a webtoon character, Lee Jong Suk at all times delivers.

Regardless of taking part in totally on the nice facet, he confirmed his appearing flexibility by taking part in a serial killer within the crime film “V.I.P.” again in 2018. When requested if his charming appears to be like hindered him from taking up the evil function, he mentioned in an interview that his milky-white complexion and boyish picture have been capable of translate effectively into an oddly sinister type of villain. We can’t wait to see what sort of distinctive function he takes up subsequent!

His low, light voice

His tone of voice can specific excessive feelings similar to romantic emotions and even anger, and it might nonetheless make followers go weak within the knees! He possesses a quiet, elegant demeanor however when he speaks, he actually means each phrase.

His means to type chemistry with any co-actor/actress

His dynamic expertise allows him to get alongside effectively with co-actors on and off-screen. Whether or not he’s appearing alongside a seasoned actress or one other male lead, he is ready to have chemistry with them it doesn’t matter what age, character, or function. He in all probability offers heat and comfortable again hugs too!

His impeccable sense of favor

Lee Jong Suk started his appearing profession on the age of 15 because the youngest male mannequin to debut within the Seoul Assortment of Seoul Trend Week in 2005. He has received modeling contests and have become some of the sought-after runway and promoting fashions in Korea. In his current interview and shoot with Esquire journal, he comes again to his modeling roots and reveals that he can put on something from designer garments to a potato sack and it might nonetheless fly off the cabinets. You’ll even be glad to know that his newest look reveals a little bit of maturity along with his lengthy, darkish hair!

His surprising aegyo and humorous facial expressions

He might possess the right mixture of boyish attraction and manly exterior, however everyone knows that deep inside, he’s actually a cutie!

His candy on-screen kisses

It’s no secret that Lee Jong Suk’s kiss scenes are one of many most-awaited elements in Okay-dramas. His loving glare, tender moments, and candy smile are sufficient to make everybody inevitably fall for him. We’re excited to search out out who he’s going to associate up with subsequent!

There are such a lot of different causes that made us miss him, however one factor’s for certain, we’re all actually glad he’s again!

