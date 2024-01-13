Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 122 of Return of the Legendary Spear Knight is looked forward to by fans of the Korean Manhwa series. After reading the last chapter, they want to know what comes next. It’s good that you’re reading Return of the Legendary Spear Knight Manhwa, even though the show is over.

You enjoy the weekly updates. Joshua and the Gold Spirit Knight are heading to the Elven Forest to fight together. Agnus, on the other hand, keeps working toward his goal of ending Emperor Marcus’s rule. So, within Return of the Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122, we will see how the players come together.

In the most recent chapters, we learned about Arden’s past and why he hated Britton so much. Both of them were hurt by the buttons, but Arden’s drive to seek revenge made him strive for even more power.

But, unlike his son, what he did led him in a different direction. We additionally have the opportunity to see what kind of man he is on the inside and how strong his will is to stand up to Emperor Marcus’s rule.

To say that the Britton was angry with him would be an insult, but he kept up his vow of fidelity. That changed when Marcus turned into a bully and let Arden hit him hard.

Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 Release Date:

Chapter 122 of Return of the Legendary Spear Knight will be out everywhere on January 15, 2024, which is good news for fans. After the exciting events in the last part, readers are looking forward to the next one in the fantastic story of the legendary spear knight.

Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 Storyline:

Return of the Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 will begin with the elves and the elven forest, which is a common theme in fairy stories. The next parts will be mostly about the elves because the mages of the mage tower will be attacking them.

The wizards want to get the Tempest back from them and change the course of events. Some people have created plans on top of the great Kaiden’s plans, but they are coming true. Emperor Marcus is one of them. He wants to stop the revolt.

He is still alive after the first revolt, in which he killed the majority of his brothers. Marcus desires to evade injury in the uprising and halt Arden, but his chances of success are slim.

Joshua is ahead of all the other players in the game because he can go back in time and remember things. But since Joshus learned that his father used to be missing, he doesn’t know how to deal with him. He will find his answers in battle.

Where To Read Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122:

The Return of the Legendary Spear Knight can be read in Korean on Tapas and Naver Webtoon. The webtoon is easy for readers who want to follow the story of the Spear Knight.

Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 121 Recap:

The legendary spear knight is back! Cesarean warns Arden at the beginning of Chapter 121. She told them that if he rebelled against the ruler, he would die and that he should stop him. He knows that Certain wants him to hold off until she remembers, but he can’t because of his past with Britton.

After that, we see a scene with Marcus and his future plans. The bad guy knows that Arden has made him give up his desire for payback over the years, but he never forgets it. To ensure his place in history, he instructs his followers to prepare for the imminent revolt.

A servant of Marcus didn’t understand what the emperor meant by the order, so he asked the emperor to explain it. He then talks about the things that happened that caused Asgard, as well as its king, to fall and their kingdom to rise. He also says that he will not be a liar in history, as Agnus is going to be the future’s just fighter.

What Are The Rating For Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122?

Return of the Legendary Spear Knight was one of the best-reviewed and most-read Manhwa stories of the year, with both fans and reviewers giving it high marks. People have said great things about its interesting story, interesting personalities, beautiful art, and exciting action.

Some people have also said that it looks like other well-known manga series, like Berserk, The Seven Deadly Sins, and The Rising of the Shield Hero. There are 12,345 reviews of Return of the Legendary Spear Knight on Top Manhua, giving it a score of 4.3 out of 5. Here are some reviews that people have written.

Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 Trailer Release:

Return Of The Legendary Spear Knight Chapter 122 Raw Scan Release Date:

Most of the time, the raw scans come out just a few hours after the Korean release. So, you can look forward to getting the raw scans on January 12, 2024, around 10:00 p.m. KST.