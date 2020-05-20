Return to London 2012 – new series to show highlights, Opening Ceremony and Super Saturday

The 2012 summer time of sport could properly go down in historical past because the most interesting in British historical past after the Olympic Video games rolled into city, and you will have a second likelihood to relive the easiest moments from the long-lasting competitors.

London 2012 united the nation, introduced die-hards, casuals and non-sport followers collectively, for a grand celebration of Britain and its sporting prowess on the world stage.

Usain Bolt grabbed headlines for his dazzling 100m remaining sprint, however Crew GB held its nerve, secured main victories and made historical past with Sir Mo Farah, Dame Jessica Ennis and Greg Rutherford sealing gold medals on one of many all-time best days in British sport – Super Saturday.

Eurosport will show all the largest highlights and carry us all the thrill of the Video games throughout eight action-packed episodes within the area of every week, and in occasions like these, we’re might all use a beneficiant dose of the feel-good issue.

Farah and Rutherford are among the many stars being interviewed in the course of the series, with Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Beth Tweddle, Rebecca Adlington, Tom Daley and many extra stars telling the story of the Video games by way of their very own eyes.

Take a look at our full information to Eurosport’s Return to London 2012.

Watch the London 2012 Opening Ceremony

What higher approach to kick-start the replay than with a ‘the place had been you?’ second, Danny Boyle’s jaw-dropping opening ceremony that boasted factories rising from the bottom, the Queen skydiving and David Beckham on a ship. Simply because.

You’ll be able to tune in to watch the complete London 2012 Opening Ceremony from 2:00pm on Sunday 24th Might on Eurosport 2.

Return to London 2012 schedule

Following the Opening Ceremony in the course of the first episode on Sunday, the Return to London 2012 highlights can be proven as follows.

Every day will begin at 2:00pm on Eurosport 2, and can be repeated at 7:00pm on the identical channel and by way of Eurosport Participant on-line.

Monday 25th Might

Biking: Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell, Lizzie Deignan and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy cowl the unprecedented Crew GB successes on the roads and within the velodrome.

Tuesday 26th Might

Swimming/diving: Tom Daley joins the workforce to overview his medal-winning efficiency in diving while Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect again in 2012 – and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will mirror on the large tales of the Video games from the pool.

Wednesday 27th Might

Gymnastics: Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas look again on a Video games that noticed Crew GB safe 4 medals for the primary time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden period for the game within the UK.

Thursday 28th Might

Rowing: Helen Glover, winner of the primary Crew GB gold of the Video games, in addition to five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Males’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.

Friday 29th Might

Combat evening: The main focus can be on fight sports activities with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Crew GB’s spectacular performances within the ring, while medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons mirror on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.

Saturday 30th Might

Super Saturday: The massive one, the possibility to relive the long-lasting evening of the video games. Crew GB secured three gold medals with Ennis, Rutherford and Farah all topping the rostrum. The latter pair will look again on the historic night and focus on a number of the different seminal moments.

Sunday 31st Might

Closing ceremony/blended occasions: The week will come to a detailed with Boyle’s equally spectacular Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory interval within the nation’s sporting historical past. Different memorable occasions in the course of the week can be showcased together with the most effective of the motion from the soccer competitions, canoeing and the standout Crew GB performances within the equestrian.