Return To Monkey Island, advance. Preview with price, gameplay, release date and trailers for PC and Nintendo Switch

What is thirty years of waiting when, after overcoming the wonderful first leg of Return to Monkey Island you feel like a child again in an instant? Ron Gilbert y Dave Grossman they get Guybrush Threepwood into new trouble again by picking up his latest adventure right where he left off, and I can’t keep the smile off my face.

The new installment of the Monkey Island saga is hooligan, its puzzles have that blessed lunar logic and the dialogues crown the whole. It is picaresque in its purest state. Walking through the streets of Isla Mêlée again and rediscovering them, moreover, is an absolute pleasure. And although I still have a lot of unfinished business to find out if it will be able to keep up with The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2, he is the rightful heir to both games.

Return To Monkey Island is the return through the front door of the Graphic Adventure that fascinated an entire generation. The one with the bad jokes at the right time, the well-placed jokes and those lines of dialogue that make the player himself an accomplice. The surreal feat of pirates in which we are allowed to do practically anything, but Gilbert and Grossman will always be two steps ahead of our intentions..

And best of all, its way of evolving as a game and saga of Point and Click it works like a scandal. With two buttons and without verbs, as we already knew, but with the genuine charm of the LucasArts cult classics. As far as I could go It is what we asked it to be, and more.

A Monkey Island designed for veteran Pirates and pirates of the Point and Click





Gilbert has designed Return To Monkey Island so that when you return to Isla Mêlée you feel like returning to the house of a friend from your childhood. Before reaching the Scumm Bar you will realize that there are things that have changed, but you can not help but feel part of that place. Or, rather, that this site is part of you. Now, if you’ve never been or have no idea who Guybrush Threepwood or the fearsome zombie pirate LeChuck is, don’t worry at all: the new game is also designed for you.

The folks at Terrible Toybox have put a tremendous amount of effort into making you feel familiar with the game, its universe, its tone, and gameplay in record time. The opening bars, which we won’t cover here, serve as both a prologue and a tutorial, but they’re so masterfully arranged that you don’t feel like you’re being taught how to play. In fact, it proactively teaches you as soon as you start the game that doing some mischief or other can be a lot of fun.





If you come from the classic games I can guarantee you that Gilbert ties the surreal ending of LeChuck’s Revenge with the new game in a more than satisfactory way. If it’s your first Monkey Island, you’ll have the good guy from Guybrush in a few minutes. That, whichever way you look at it, is a milestone in itself.

With everything, Gilbert and Grossman leave no loose ends. They have never done it in their previous graphic adventures and they are fully aware of the interest generated by this one. So for everyone to catch up in a jiffy, those who haven’t played in decades, those who have never played or those who simply want to reminisce, a memory booklet has been created as a photo album. Even in it we will see pleasant surprises and comments from Guybrush.





From here the first of the nuances: all the texts of Return To Monkey Island they are translated and wonderfully localized, but the voices are in perfect English. A pity that the voices in Spanish of The Curse of Monkey Island have not been recovered and, despite the fact that the game looks better without the texts on the screen, even if we defend ourselves in the language of Shakespeare, many of the clues rest on the characters themselves. dialogs, which we can speed up by pressing the “.” or retrieve on screen with the ” button,“if we play on PC. So it is convenient to activate the subtitles and adapt the font size. And after that?

With two mouse buttons, without verbs and with a lot, a lot of picaresque

It is time to address what is possibly the most delicate aspect of Return to Monkey Island: the visual style that Rex Crowle has designed for this new installment. The pixel art and animated style of games from thirty years ago give way to cartoonish characters and backgrounds, sometimes very simple and sometimes very angular.

That which, Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman know their own characters very well. and the universe they created, and if you come from the previous installments you will soon recognize them. The ties with the two classic installments are much stronger than with Guybrush’s subsequent adventures, without detracting from them at all.

As I have said on more than one occasion, I did not imagine Guybrush looking like Return to Monkey Island either, and it is clear that the new artistic style will continue to divide opinions, but I have to admit the new visual character suits him like a glove to the rhythm of the game, especially with regard to the surrealism of its puzzles and especially the expressiveness of its characters. The rest is a matter of taste, but it has convinced me.





What has changed is the way we interact with the game: the Scumm system gives way to the Dinky engine and all actions are just a click away. Resting our pointer on an object we will have a description or a suggestion.

We can act with the left button, have a second action with the right and when opening the inventory (a bag in the lower right area) we will continue to have half the screen in view. And if something you have in your hand does not go in a place or you have to make a previous adjustment, it is not lost: is shown to you on the screen.

The traditional control scheme has been simplified, but it has its own keyboard shortcuts, including quick save options, speed up dialogues or access to the records of them with a simple button or access to the inventory. It is simple and intuitive.





And what happens if we use a traditional controller? We embark on Return to Monkey Island from PC and we will have to wait a bit how it performs on Switch, although the control scheme with the Xbox controller is simple: we move Guybrush with the stick, we accelerate its rhythm with the triggers and we have shortcuts for all the necessary actions just a single button away. The gameplay always at the service of the ingenuity of the puzzles.

Because, as in the pixelated classics, the genius of Return to Monkey Island and its situations and puzzles is far above everything else. What makes them masterpieces within their genre are their puzzles, their situations and the reactions of that bunch of crazy people our protagonist runs into. Sometimes we are the ones who get scalded and other times we are intentionally cruel to Guybrush. Those feelings are there.

In Return To Monkey Island You will not be short of crazy challenges, nor will you be short of very clever solutions

For those new and not so familiar with gaming Point and Click have been introduced lots of easeyes One of them is the option to play in the traditional easy mode, with fewer puzzles or more simplified steps. The other goes through a clue book.

At this point it is time to clarify something essential: the track services have always been present on Monkey Island. In the classic deliveries we could see the LucasArts phone to help the player and guides were even published (even in Spanish) with official clues that had to be seen with a system of red sheets very similar to that of the PC anticopy.





Ron Gilbert is fully aware that the world has changed tremendously since The Secret of Monkey Island and it has been proposed to everything that we are not tempted to look for solutions on the internet. One of those solutions is to offer a clue book within the Return to Monkey Island itself that will reach us at a certain point in the adventure. You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on it, but you won’t have it as soon as you start the game either.

You may miss the challenge, but it will always be much better and more rewarding than looking for solutions in a separate window.

As far as I have been able to play, the puzzles are fair and well thought out. You just need to pay attention to the dialogue and the screen to solve them, although I’ve already stumbled upon a red herring that may be a lunar logic problem. As he promised: It’s not always easy, but progressing through the game is fair and rewarding. And as I go along, it’s very clear to me that Reaching the end of the adventure will be quite an experience.

The legitimate return of Guybrush Threepwood to the old days





We have very intentionally left the best of Return to Monkey island Maybe another time. The plot, the way the puzzles have been designed and all the links that are made to the previous installments of Monkey Island. Elements that we reserve so much to guarantee the surprises stored with special affection and for what will be our final analysis. The true game test for this long-awaited moment in video game history.

If you are a fan of The Secret of Monkey Island y LeChuck Revenge, I am writing these words to give you good news: it is the sequel you have been waiting for. At least as far as I’ve been able to go. If you haven’t yet had the pleasure of embarking on this craziness perpetrated by Ron Gilbert, Dave Grossman and the rest of the Terrible Toybox bandits, you’re going to have a great time clicking on everything on the screen. Sometimes making the protagonist suffer and others getting away with it in the ways less orthodox. Enjoying, in both cases, the genuine essence of the best graphic adventures.

Ahead, many pranks to do. lots. I’ve been in more trouble than I’ve been able to get out of. I have laughed, I have been moved and I confess that as far as I have been able to go I’ve had a blast. I still have a long way to go in this new journey, but I can already tell you one thing: despite what Guybrush thinks, for Return to Monkey Island it is worth paying more than twenty dollars.



