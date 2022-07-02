Return to Monkey Island creator gets tired of toxic fans after latest criticism: “I won’t talk about the game anymore”

The publication of the gameplay trailer for Guybrush Threepwood’s adventure has left mixed feelings.

Last Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct mini gave us the first gameplay look at Return to Monkey Island, the return of one of the most beloved sagas of the 90s by none other than its original author, Ron Gilbert. But time passes, the industry advances and new decisions have to be made that seem not to have convinced the entire public, its artistic sectionprovoking all kinds of reactions in networks.

Unfortunately, that also includes a section of users unable to show their discontent with the team led by Ron Gilbert without falling into the attack, causing the legendary developer to decide to shelve the matter entirely.

You have left me without enthusiasm to talk about the gameRon Gilbert“I will close the comments. People are just being mean, and I’m having to erase personal attacks. This is an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don’t play it but don’t ruin it for others. I won’t post any more about the game. You have left me without illusion for it, “Ron Gilbert commented through his official blog, which, in fact, is down.

It is not clear if the LucasArts veteran will turn off the tap only through this channel in direct contact with fans of his work, or will completely refuse to offer more information about the video game in interviews with the specialized press. What is clear is that once again the networks have shown their worst side.

The game Ron Gilbert wants to make

Weeks before all this dust was raised, Ron Gilbert did have words before the first criticism of Return to Monkey Island. “He wanted it to be provocative, shocking, and not what everyone was expecting. Return to Monkey Island It won’t have the art style you wanted or expected, but it’s the art style I wanted.“, he justified through his blog. “It’s ironic that the people who don’t want me to make the game I want to make are some of the most loyal fans of Monkey Island. And that’s what makes me sad about all the comments.”

