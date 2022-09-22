Return to Monkey Island has given me absolutely nothing new, and that is one of its strongest points

Last Friday, finally, Return to Monkey Island arrived. The new installment of the popular graphic adventure saga came 31 years after the last installment of its original creator and brought with it a large number of hopes and expectations which must not have been easy to comply with.

When one of these great classics comes to life, there is always a mixture of feelings among the fans. On the one hand, people want their favorite game back, gamers want Monkey Island; but on the other, it’s also a bit scary that this renaissance no longer relevant, because the original formula (or even its creators) do not know how to reinvent themselves and bring something derivative, and even unnecessary. I myself have been a victim of these thoughts and, having finished the new Monkey Island, I have to say that innovation and revolution they are not everything.

Return to Monkey Island is also literally The Return of Monkey Islandthe return of a great franchise that marked the first bars in the video game world of many. Almost from the first minute, Monkey Island became the star name of graphic adventures and has been a great influence on all its kind for decades.

The graphic adventures, yes, have a “problem”. When we think of other types of video games, such as first-person shooters or platformers, there are always different variants that come to mind, but with this type of title (although there are different ones, like Dreamfall), our imagination is always populated by the point & clickby the Monkey Islands, Broken Swords or Gabriel Knights, having led to a great creative stagnation.

With Return to Monkey Island, one of the things that concerned me was precisely this. Almost 30 years later, to return with exactly the same refrain it was risky, but radically change things too. On the one hand, feeling that the title is nothing more than a rehash could make it seem unnecessary and old, but a sharp twist could take away its essence.

In the end, Ron Gilber and his team opted for the former, claiming that the classic graphic adventure is not old, and that its structure can work perfectly in 2022. Monkey Island, either in the 90s or in 2022skeep being herself and having the same pillars.





After having finished Ron Gilbert’s new graphic adventure (devouring it in a few days, I have to say), all the doubts I had regarding the chosen direction dissipated, and I think this is the perfect way to bring a new Monkey Island. Removing a couple of additions (especially at the level of accessibility, which the title takes over from Thimbleweed Park), Return to Monkey Island is virtually the same as always. It does not innovate, it does not feel new and, of course, it does not revolutionize. And that’s not only okay, but I think plays very much in your favor.

People often talk a lot about “What does X bring to the saga/genre?” when a new title arrives in the middle, and I think that this approach is wrong. Yes, the ideal thing is for a title to have something new to bring to the table, a rarely seen angle that can differentiate it from its peers, but in the end (unless it is a very revolutionary element), that serves to make it stand out more. right off the bat, not to make it better or more memorable in the long run. Of course, revolutionary titles can be created, but just because something is original and good doesn’t mean it’s going to be better, stand out or have a big influence.

Doing more of the same, as long as it is good and done in moderation, is not only valid, but can lead us to have a polished and improved formula. Return to Monkey Island is living proof of this, and I have no doubt that it will end up being considered one of the pinnacle titles in graphic adventures. Without trying to innovate where it wasn’t needed, while it has polished the strengths of the franchise, this strategy is the main reason behind the good reception of Guybrush Threepwood’s new adventure.

In the end, this does not mean that experimenting and searching for new frontiers is unnecessary, far from it, but simply doing it out of fear of stagnation can be counterproductive. Sometimes, spinning on safe ground is the best option, and revs shouldn’t always be the only way to go in between. Today, it’s time to celebrate the spirit of Monkey Island, which is more alive than ever thanks to this installment.