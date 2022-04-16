Return to Monkey Island leaves its first images and details how it will respect the canon

Gilbert and Grossman hope to weave a video game that respects their legacy and is accessible to new players.

This month the news broke: Monkey Island is back, and also in the company of its creator, Ron Gilbert, in Return to Monkey Island, which will act as a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, the perfect game for Neil Druckmann. But his announcement was pretty sparse on information. Now an interview with its authors allows us to learn more about its development as well as various images.

Starting with the latter, the screenshots show us a finish that is closer to that seen in The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition than in The Curse of Monkey Island or Thimbleweed Park, by Terrible Toybox itself, thus breaking the idea that this new installment of the franchise could bet on a retro flavor. In the published material, yes, the modeling of Guybrush Threepwood.

Entering to talk about the interview, Dave Grossman, co-writer of the video game, explains in The Verge that both he and Ron Gilbert have evolved enough to have new things to tell in the world of Monkey Island, so it was not long before he accepted the challenge of returning to the saga. “It’s a chance to work with Ron one more time and revisit these characters, this world that I love, and have fun.”

We wanted to build something that would be accessible to someone who hasn’t played Monkey Island.GilbertHowever, time has not only passed for its authors, but also for the world, can this graphic adventure fit in with the current generation of players? “We wanted to make a really good, authentic Monkey Island, something that would satisfy the thirst of the fans. But we were also very aware that there is probably a lot more to come.” people who have never played Monkey Island but have heard of itGilbert comments. “We wanted to build something that was accessible to them and they could easily enter the world of Monkey Island without feeling like a stranger the moment they start the game. Those are really important aspects of the story and design that we’ve addressed.”

To this end, work has been done on a script that allows naturally explain the context of each situation, especially when relevant to the story. And it is that according to Gilbert, some Thimbleweed Park players more alien to the LucasArts legacy went through high references and moments of humor of the adventure.

What happens to canon on Monkey Island?

Another topic discussed in the talk has to do with its fit in a universe that has had several installments after Ron Gilbert left the franchise after LeChuck’s Revenge. Shortly after the announcement of Return to Moneky Island, the software designer assured that The Escape from Monkey Island will remain in the canon of his universe, but in the past he has already stated that this went against his plot ideas for the return. of the. Grossman offers more details on how they will treat continuity at RtMI.

Our general philosophy is to adhere to the existing canon as much as possibleGrossman“We couldn’t make a game identical to what we would have made in 1992; we’re not the same as then, the world is different and there are several more releases of the series in it. We see them, and we like them, and we didn’t want to just not recognize them“, declares the designer in The Verge. “Our general philosophy starts from adhering to the existing canon as much as possible with two caveats: one is that we can not be on top of all things […] The other is that canon can sometimes get in the way of telling a good story, and that’s never a battle you want to lose.”

“Any time there was something that didn’t quite fit, we just appropriately ignored it.” Thus, Grossman promises to respect the legacy of the saga beyond its first two installments, but taking the necessary creative licenses.

The interview deals with other issues related to the development of the video game that those most interested in its launch will want to know, but it does not delve into plot details. For all this we will have to wait for future appointments, although Return to Monkey Island is set for release this year.so the wait promises to be short.

More about: Return to Monkey Island, Monkey Island and Terrible Toybox.