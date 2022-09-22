Return to Monkey Island may not be the last of the saga: pay attention to this detail on the official website

The creators are now referring to the game as a new chapter, rather than the conclusion of the legendary series.

From this Monday it is available on PC and Nintendo Switch Return to Monkey Island, the long-awaited return of one of the most important video game sagas of the history of the industry that is already being enjoyed (although not in a physical version) by a multitude of fans and players who have enormous affection for the franchise.

On the occasion of the launch, Ron Gilbert has granted an interview to Eurogamer in which he talks about various aspects of the game and its development. However, it is another detail that catches our attention, and that is that Gilbert has commented that can’t imagine there won’t be more Monkey Island adventures in the future, although he has not wanted to delve further into that topic of conversation.

I can’t imagine there won’t be more adventuresRon GilbertThis ties in directly with a small change recently seen in the way they communicate the game alongside Devolver. If we enter the official website we will see that now they refer to Return to Monkey Island as a ‘new chapter’ in several sections of the page itself, instead of talking about ‘conclusion’ as they did initially.

Will we see more chapters in the future? For now, we recommend the Return to Monkey Island review so you can see what our colleague Alberto Pastor thought of it. In addition, we have told you through a special article what happened to the lost Monkey Island movie, a project that was on the table for many years but that ultimately did not come to fruition.

