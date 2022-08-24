Return to Monkey Island shares a brief gameplay before going deeper today at Gamescom

In the excerpt you can see Guybrush’s interaction with the environment and with the different characters in the tavern.

One of the games that has caused the most controversy and that has us most expectant is Return to Monkey Island. Now it turns out that before it lands at Gamescom, its creator Ron Gilbert wanted to show us more about him via your twitter account.

In the gameplay you can see how Guybrush interacts with its environment and also how it relates to the characters in a tavern. Says the creator: “Hello LeDave Grossman (Monkey Island writer), Guybrush invited us to meet him at the Scumm Bar tonight. You come? I’m going to be fashionably late.”

Besides, the official Devolver Digital account confirmed last night via tweet that “we will see some important news of Return to Monkey Island during the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022″. They may venture to point out the title’s release date or simply limit themselves to showing more gameplay.

Whatever it is, already stated Geoff Kighley and a tweet that of the title we will have a new look during the day today. Return to Monkey Island is still dated to release at end of 2022. Anyway, creator Ron Gilbert already said that he wasn’t going to talk about the game anymore because of the toxicity he was receiving.