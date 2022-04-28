Return to Monkey Island wants you to avoid looking for the solution to its puzzles on the internet

For this, those responsible have incorporated two issues, including a track system according to the adventure.

More than 30 years have passed since Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, the latest development in the adventure saga led by Ron Gilbert, and since then everything has changed in the way video games are finished, with video and text tutorials at the stroke of click from a mobile phone. Those responsible for bringing Return to Monkey Island to life know this, and have come up with a couple of solutions, including a track system.

In an interview with Ars Technica, the designer knows that today the puzzles of yesteryear, convoluted as only few could imagine, are meaningless if we can quickly go to the internet to be told how to continue. For this reason, they have wanted to incorporate said hint system into the game, guaranteeing that it will have its logic within the fantasy of the video game and will provide users with “more than just a ‘walkthrough'”.

There will also be a casual way for Return to Monkey Island, something that in fact is not new in the franchise -The Curse of Monkey Island had something similar, for example-, intended for those who are not seasoned in the genre. Those who opt for it will find a proposal where the puzzles have been simplifiedthus allowing a larger audience to enjoy the story of this point and click graphic adventure.

People want to be stuck, but only for five minutesGrossman All this goes against Gilbert’s statements made in 2013, in which he positioned himself against the incorporation of such options, to which he wanted to respond. “Anyone who is involved in any creative process knows that as soon as it starts everything can change. You come up with ideas, you change the story, the characters, the puzzles. Not everything is set in stone“.

On the difficulty of the puzzles, Dave Grossman wanted to add that now players do not tolerate the frustration of an unsolved puzzle as well as they used to. “People want to be stuck, but only for five minutes,” he explained in the talk. Return to Monkey Island was announced by surprise a few weeks ago and will seek to be respectful of the legacy of the franchise outside of its first two releases.

