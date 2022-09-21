Return to Monkey Island was going to break a relationship that would cause fans to stop believing in love

Ron Gilbert admits that they toyed with the idea of ​​separating Guybrush and Elaine, but ultimately scrapped it.

It is clear that the return of Monkey Island It has been a joy for many players, but we must also point out that the development of Return to Monkey Island has been surrounded by criticism focused mainly on its artistic style. Yes ok Ron Gilbertoriginal developer of the saga, let this wave of complaints pass, he did not want to risk it with another topic of great relevance for fans: the relationship between Guybrush Threepwood y Elaine Marley.

I do not agree with Elaine and Guybrush getting married for many reasonsRon GilbertThese two characters ended up getting married in The Curse of Monkey Island, a delivery that does not have the participation of Ron Gilbert in the development. However, the creator confesses in an interview with Eurogamer that he never liked the idea: “Personally, I do not agree with Elaine and Guybrush getting married for many reasons”.

For this reason, Gilbert thought about separating them in Return to Monkey Island, but ended up discarding the proposal after seeing the reactions of the fans: “In fact, we had a very, very early incarnation of the game where their relationship was on rough ground… They weren’t divorced, but they definitely didn’t get along,” he says in the interview. “But when we did our first playtest, people hated it! They absolutely hated that!“.

Luckily, player feedback helped maintain one of the most iconic relationships in the gaming world. The Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman title is now available for PC y Nintendo Switch, so you can read our review of Return to Monkey Island to find out if this installment lives up to the legend. But if you wait physical and collector’s edition of the title, I’m sorry to tell you that both suffer from a delay that goes on for a long time.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Return to Monkey Island, Monkey Island and Ron Gilbert.