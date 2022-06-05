Return to Monkey Island will solve one of the mysteries that the series has dragged on since 1990

Guybrush Threepwood’s first adventure hid the faces of three unknown pirates on its cover.

Ron Gilbertcreator of The Secret of Monkey Island, can’t help but surprise us and since the announcement of Return to Monkey Island, presented as a joke in April Fool’s, has given us some clues as to what we can find in the long-awaited return of the legendary franchise of graphic adventures.

One of the classic unknowns of the saga has to do with the cover of the first Monkey Island, in it, three pirates appear accompanying the good Guybrush Threepwood and Elaine Marley. These three mysterious pirates they never appeared in the game or later installments, but that is about to end.

These three pirates will appear in Return to Monkey IslandRon GilbertIt has been Ron Gilbert himself who has shared a funny anecdote through his Twitter account in which he admits that the presence of these three pirates on the cover of the original 1990 title has become so annoying that has ended up deciding to include them in the new video game de la saga, Return to Monkey Island.

This promises to be one of the many secrets Gilbert will solve in the Terrible Toybox game. Although Guybrush Threepwood’s new adventures will arrive on PC later this year, there are already several doubts that his creator has resolved. If you want to know more about what promises to be a generational event for fans of graphic adventures, at 3DJuegos we tell you what we like and what we don’t like about Return to Monkey Island.

More about: Return to Monkey Island, Monkey Island, Graphic Adventure, LucasArts and Lucasfilm Games.