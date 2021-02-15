Return to the stadiums? What is the plan of the MX League in the face of the new colors of the epidemiological traffic light

Photo: Infobae Mexico.

With the new colors of the epidemiological traffic light that will come into effect from tomorrow and will remain until next February 21, the outlook in Liga MX gives rise to the beginning of a new normal, although in most of the country the return to the stadiums is still in sight.

Of the 18 teams that play in the first professional division, only Mazatlán FC has permission to open its stadium to the public up to 30 percent of its capacity. This because Sinaloa is located in yellow traffic light and you can receive your supporters in the stands.

Meanwhile, in Jalisco, Governor Enrique Alfaro presented the “Plan Jalisco” for the reopening of sports buildings, especially considering that in the next few days the Concacaf pre-Olympic in said entity. According to the plan, Chivas and Atlas could receive up to 30% of the capacity in their home games.

In Chihuahua cases have been decreasing little by little and according to what was announced last week, the FC Juárez could seek the support of those in charge of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium to try to open the building to fans.

EFE / Francisco Guasco / Archive



Baja California went to a yellow traffic light, so the possibility of opening the doors of the Caliente Stadium, headquarters of Just, it can start to become a reality.

The rest of the first division teams still have reserved forecasts regarding the reopening. The government of Mexico City has not even considered the possibility of opening the Azteca stadium or the CU Olímpico stadium to the public, because Mexico City He was on a red light since mid-December. None of the four teams based in the capital thinks about the return of the fans until the green light.

Queretaro It is in an epidemiological orange traffic light, but, like the whole country, it already reports hospitals without the capacity to receive more patients and runs the risk of going to high alert. It is not considered to open the Corregidora stadium because they are in the execution of the “Scenario ‘C‘”Which is the highest risk of infection probability.

In Nuevo León, the authorities have not yet considered the reopening of stadiums, since the entity continues with an orange traffic light. Tigers Y Monterrey are others affected, because their respective stadiums do not have permits.

EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



Guanajuato, the entity where the Lion, returned to red epidemiological traffic light, so the opening of the champion’s house for fans does not look close. It recently announced that it is one of the two states that are on maximum epidemiological alert, as it is in red.

Same case is that of Aguascalientes, headquarters of Necaxa, where last month the cases in the state increased and at a press conference they announced that they are in the line of becoming a state in red.

The City Council of Pachuca, Hidalgo, announced that they remain at an orange traffic light, but federal authorities indicated that Hidalgo could return to red. The possibility of opening the property of the Tuzos to the public.

In Puebla It was decreed that the premises throughout the state remain closed during the weekends, so in light of this situation and due to the level of Covid-19 cases, the opening of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium is unlikely.

León Stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

In Torreón, Coahuila, they had considered returning to the stadiums in 2020, but at the beginning of 2021 contagions soared, so it is unfeasible to have an audience in the stands.

The possibilities of allowing fans access to the stadiums is subject to a series of criteria that must be evaluated. The first is that the state is in yellow at the epidemiological traffic light.

On the other hand, Liga MX reported this Sunday morning that covid-19 infections in Mexican soccer clubs in all their divisions and branches have dropped by 72 percent, thanks to the established protocols and those reinforced for prevent the spread of the virus.

The federal Ministry of Health registered 9,741 new cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, as well as 1,214 new deaths compared to the previous day. With these figures, accumulated infections amounted to 1,988,695 while deaths rose to 173,771.

In that sense, according to the federal technical document, lto Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Morelos, Jalisco, Puebla, Tabasco, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Baja California Sur They are the entities with the most active cases and which together account for 81% of the active cases in the country.

By contrast, Chiapas and Campeche They are the entities that concentrate the least amount, accumulating only 131 and 71 active infections.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“We managed to impose ourselves in the end”: América de Solari just beat Querétaro and consolidated as the first of the tournament

Due to its infrastructure and level of play, Liga MX is among the best 10 in the world: Javier Aguirre

Chivas Guadalajara and Necaxa divide the points and tie 2-2