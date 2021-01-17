Return to TRI, not continue as DT and his admiration for Omar Bravo: the confessions that Chicharito made on Instagram

Javier seeks to be part of the squad that disputes the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Instagram / ch14_)

If there is something in which he is very active Javier “Chicharito” Hernández It is in social networks, especially in Instagram, and this Saturday he demonstrated it by performing a fun question and answer dynamic with his followers, where did he confessions of his past and revealed his future plans.

The top scorer of the Mexican team indicated that he wishes to return to the calls for Gerardo “Tata” Martino and be a key piece towards the Qatar World Cup 2022.

I think so and I work hard to achieve it. So that I can do everything in my power and have everything to conspire in my favor

It is worth mentioning that the last time that the Argentine technical director called the 32-year-old forward was in the friendlies of September 2019 against the United States and Argentina, in which he scored a goal for the “Stars and Stripes” team.

Chicharo celebrates his goal against the US in a friendly match in September 2019 (Photo: USA Today Sport)

Since then, it has not been required for any of the national commitments and largely because of the good time that the figure of the Wolverhampton of the Premier League, Raúl Jiménez.

Continuing with the theme of the Tricolor, he indicated that his most special annotation with the Aztec coat was the one who made France in the cup 2010 South Africa World CupWell, he saw it Tomás Balcázar.

It is the best goal I have scored, because of the history behind it and because my grandfather was in the stadium

About his future, the now player of Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, revealed that it is not within his plans to be technical director after his successful career on the courts.

The truth is that I would not like to be a coach. I have not studied and it is not something that catches my attention

Javier and his partner Sarah Kohan enjoy life in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Instagram / ch14_)

Asked about who he admires in the history of mexican soccer, replied that two: Hugo Sanchez and Chivas’ top scorer, Omar Bravo.

He also assured that English Wayne Rooney and the Portuguese star Cristiano RonaldoThey are the best players he has had to play with; while he rated the Spanish Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piquéas well as Italian Giorgio Chiellini and the brazilian Thiago Silva like the hardest defenders to beat.

As for his love for Chivas del Guadalajara, I do not hesitate to say that he would love to return to the most popular club in the Liga MX. He even said that his most special match in his career was with the “Sacred Herd”.

I would say everything in my career, but if I can mention one, it would be my debut (with Chivas), because that’s where it all started

He has always expressed his passion for Chivas, the team that debuted him in Liga MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Hernández also highlighted that among his favorite goals with Chivas was the one he made in his debut against Necaxa and that of the inauguration of the Akron Stadium before the Manchester United.

It was precisely in this club that he lived great moments in English football; However, on his return with the West Ham United had a clear decrease in their level of play.

In this regard, Javier mentioned that he was not very satisfied with the London team because they did not give him the opportunities they promised. However, he indicated to a fan of the “Hammers” that it is a great team and a great fans.

I enjoyed it very much, even though they didn’t give me the opportunities they promised me. I really enjoyed it, the fans are incredible, the stadium, everything. I enjoyed it a lot

Premier League described the signing of Chicharito Hernández as one of the best in history (Photo: Twitter / @ManUtd_Es)

In two seasons with West Ham, “Chicharito” played a total of 63 games, between league and cup, in which he got a total of 17 goals and 4 assists.

It should be noted that, for the third season with the “Hammers”, Hernández only played two games and scored a goal, to later be transferred to Sevilla of the Spanish League, where he played only nine games and made three annotations. In the Galaxy he has only been able to break the net twice during 12 games.

