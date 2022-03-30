Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales among the first exclusives of the new PS Plus, but there will be many more

According to the CEO of the company, the catalog of its service will be renewed periodically with new experiences.

It’s only been a few hours since PlayStation officially confirmed its new ps pluswhich through subscription models Essential, Extra y Premium It will allow us to access a large number of current and classic experiences. We still feel the aftershocks of this information earthquake, but the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryanhas already come out to explain why his service will not have exclusive launch games.

The new PS Plus will not include exclusive launch gamesBut there are more doubts surrounding this novelty, and most of them lie in the titles that yes they will be integrated into the platform. In this sense, PlayStation has not wanted to go into details, but in its statement it has highlighted the inclusion of games such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.

Obviously, the renewed PS Plus will have many more games in its catalogue, but we will have to wait until the month of June to check all the experiences added in their subscription models. In addition, it should be remembered that the PlayStation list is not final and, according to its message, it will go updating periodically with new options for players.

We still have a few months to enjoy the PS Plus as we know it, so you can already find out what its April free games are for service members, something we have learned through a leaked list. And it is that, although our sights are set on the next month of June, this does not mean that we can continue enjoying what we have now.