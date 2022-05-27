Returnal heading to PC? New clues suggest the release of the PS5 exclusive on Steam

Housemarque’s roguelike shooter has been registered on SteamDB, just like God of War.

Today we publish in 3DJuegos the interest of PlayStation in expanding its flow of releases on PC, and we could receive an example that they are serious in this field soon. In this sense, a few minutes ago the record in SteamDB from Returnal, the fast-paced roguelike shooter from Housemarque.

There is not much information about it at the moment, and of course PlayStation has not yet confirmed this supposed landing of the exclusive on Steam, but the presence of the video game in this database unofficially linked to Valve is reason for hope for those PC gamers willing to give it a try.

As Nibel advances on Twitter, the record has several tags that accurately describe the development of Housemarque, and a short text mentioning the Tower of Sisyphus, a game mode released in Returnal earlier this spring.

SteamDB ya filter God of War

As a reminder, God of War was leaked by SteamDB minutes before its official confirmation for the Valve store and the Epic Games Store. However, Sackboy: A big adventure also appeared in the database and to date its release on PC has not been announced by the Japanese multinational.

The next PlayStation Studios development to make its PC debut should be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. However, despite announcing its launch parallel to its PS5 edition, no release date has yet been given beyond an apparent leak not corroborated by PlayStation on the Epic Games Store.

Returnal was released a year ago on PS5 and will be one of the most recent works from PlayStation Studios to make an appearance on PS Plus Extra and Premium. In Returnal you take control of Selene, who will be forced to fight tooth and nail to survive in an alien world that keeps changing, forcing the player to adapt their style of play to meet ever-evolving challenges. You can delve into the proposal by reading the Returnal analysis.

Más sobre: Returnal, Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, PlayStation, Steam y PC.