Returnal shows its new expansion with extensive gameplay: this is the Tower of Sisyphus

This infinite survival mode will be released for free on March 22.

Housebrand scored a point with Returnal, the game that led to the purchase of the studio by PlayStation. After all, the Japanese brand cataloged the bullet hell as a ‘mega success‘ and, not content with it, they continue to implement novelties that attract the eyes of all players. In this case, we talk about the free expansion presented during the last State of Play that, with the name of Ascensionwill test our skills in the title.

The Ascension expansion will introduce new enemiesAlthough we already know the most general characteristics of the content, which is based on survival in a infinite tower whose floors are increasingly challenging, Housemarque has given us a first approach in the form of gameplay. In this way, you can see a tour of 18 minutes of duration with which the particularities of the Tower of Sisyphus are presented, as well as the enemies that we find in this location.

As expected, the ascent through the tower will guarantee us games totally random. In this sense, Housemarque explains in the video that the floors are procedurally generated with new rivals, different rewards and even untold secrets in the game. Therefore, the mode invites us to climb the tower while surviving each of its threatening levels.

From Housemarque they comment that Ascension has been created to celebrate the affection and support of the players with Returnal, because the community has been captivated by this perfect mix between roguelike and shooter. These are precisely the points that we have highlighted in our analysis, although we also have our sights set on the future of housemarque and your next game.

