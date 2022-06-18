Returnal was so ambitious that the discarded ideas will star in the studio’s next game

The title for PS5 was the first major development of Housemarque, which has confirmed that it is working on a new IP.

Returnal was one of the standout releases of 2021 and one of the main releases for PlayStation 5. With this project, Housmarque embarked on its first major development, something that has helped them learn for the next thing they have in hand: a new IP already confirmed.

We discard ideas and narrative systemsEevvi KorhonenEeevi Korhonen has spoken to VGC about the Finnish studio’s future plans, confirming that will use discarded ideas from Returnal. The reason? That the roguelike (or rather, roguelite) of unbridled action was so big at the time that they had to scrap many of them.

“Returnal was very ambitious,” explains the narrative designer. “We dreamed big, but we had to rule things out. Many ideas and narrative systems. I’m excited that we can now pick up those pieces and fit them right into the story of our new IP.”

“We didn’t know how big it was going to be. [Returnal], we were developing for a new platform, with a new engine and a new team. All of those things take some learning,” he continues. “Now that team has learned how to build games like Returnal, so we can get off to a stronger start.”

Last year we learned that Housemarque’s plans with its next projects are even more ambitious, seeking create bigger experiences. For now we have to settle for a Returnal that has dazzled not only the public, but also the press, even winning several prizes and awards for the best of the year.

