Returnal will take us to his bullet hell in company: the cooperative and a survival mode arrives

Ascension is the name with which Housemarque has announced its new content, available this month.

Returnal was one of the great PlayStation surprises of this past 2021, an action title that builds on triple A values ​​a frenetic and challenging game with an arcade spirit. There was a lot of talk about how demanding this sci-fi shooter could be, but it seems that Housemarque doesn’t want you to suffer alone anymore.

The PlayStation studio has presented in its State of Play which is going to be their next big update, which they have called Ascension and which will be made up of a new mode cooperative and a way survival baptized as Tower of Sisyphus. Returnal Ascension will be available as free update next March 22.

Free update available next March 22to play in cooperative way We will have to access the Chronosis portal near the forced landing, being able to organize or join a public cycle, although if we prefer to play with a friend, we can also prepare private cycles. In the sisyphus towerthe game will put us to the test in an escalation where each time the challenge will become more challenging.

Each Stage in the Tower will culminate in an encounter with Algos, who will also get more difficult as you progress through his floors. Staying true to the arcade spirit, this mode will feature progress tracking, scores, and leaderboards where you can compete with your friends to reach the top. The Tower will be accompanied by new narrative content. If you have already suffered and enjoyed Returnal, you will like to know that its authors are already preparing their next game.

More about: Returnal, Returnal Ascension and State of Play.