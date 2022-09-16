“Revancha ya”: what time does the movie premiere with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes

After a brief clandestine altercation at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unexpected and secret friendship to get revenge on their attackers. (Netflix)

The teen genre and black comedy come together in revenge now (Do Revenge)a new film starring Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) y Camila Mendez (Riverdale) for Netflix. Drea is the alpha girl of a prestigious high school who loses her status when a private video is allegedly leaked by her boyfriend, who she will take revenge on her for ruining her life.

“Drea (Mendes) is at the height of her popularity as the school’s alpha girl, but her life is turned upside down when a sex tape of her is leaked, and everything points to her boyfriend Max, the king of campus. Eleanor (Hawke) is the awkward newcomer who is furious that she will have to go to school with her old bully, Carissa, who spread an ugly rumor about her at summer camp when they were thirteen. After a brief clandestine altercation at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unexpected and secret friendship to get revenge on their assailants.

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke give life to Drea and Eleanor respectively in “Revancha ya”. (Netflix)

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s film results in a strange mixture of the Hitchcockian style, the classic eighties Heathers and a perspective centennial. Revenge is the central theme that guides both protagonists on a path in which they will discover secrets about it and about themselves. Is the need to harm others stronger than the bond of friendship they have created all this time?

the cast of revenge now is made up of Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Austin Abrams, Ava Capri, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner. It is the second film from filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Somebody Great), who co-wrote the screenplay with Celeste Ballard.

The film unites the black comedy genre with teenage stories. (Netflix)

what time can you see revenge now and Netflix?

The film will be available in the catalog from early this Friday, September 16, at Netflix. Know here the premiere time, according to your country:

Argentina 4:00 a.m.

México 1:00 a.m.

Peru 2:00 am

Colombia 3:00 a.m.

Chile 4:00 a.m.

Bolivia 3:00 a.m.

Venezuela 3:00 a.m.

Ecuador 2:00 a.m.

Uruguay 4:00 am

Paraguay 3:00 am

Puerto Rico 3:00 a.m.

Poster of “Do Revenge”, the next Netflix film with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. (Netflix)

