Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Photographs

Revathy Dharan is a social media persona and actress who most commonly works in Tamil quick motion pictures, internet collection and films. She rose to reputation after doing quick movies in Instagram Reels. Revathy is widely recognized for briefly motion pictures together with Bachelors Room, Kinds of supply women, Kinds of women in first and extra. She used to be additionally featured in Voltage Vennila album tune with Prince Rozario. Revathy has massive fan fans on social media platforms.
Revathy Dharan Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Title
|Revathy Dharan
|Actual Title
|Revathy Dharan
|Nickname
|Revathy
|Occupation
|Actor, Type
|Date of Delivery
|June 29, 1993
|Age
|28 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|JBAS Faculty for Girls
|Spare time activities
|Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching
|Delivery Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Place of birth
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Revathy Dharan Legit Social Profiles
twitter.com/DharanRevathy
instagram.com/revathydharan_offl/
fb.com/revathydharan.revathydharan
Attention-grabbing Information of Revathy Dharan
- She is a foodie and wanderer.
- Reavthy has a YouTube channel named Pulipu Vithai.
