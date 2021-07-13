Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Photographs

Revathy Dharan is a social media persona and actress who most commonly works in Tamil quick motion pictures, internet collection and films. She rose to reputation after doing quick movies in Instagram Reels. Revathy is widely recognized for briefly motion pictures together with Bachelors Room, Kinds of supply women, Kinds of women in first and extra. She used to be additionally featured in Voltage Vennila album tune with Prince Rozario. Revathy has massive fan fans on social media platforms.

Revathy Dharan Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Revathy Dharan Actual Title Revathy Dharan Nickname Revathy Occupation Actor, Type Date of Delivery June 29, 1993 Age 28 as of 2021 Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Faculty JBAS Faculty for Girls Spare time activities Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching Delivery Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Revathy Dharan Legit Social Profiles

twitter.com/DharanRevathy

instagram.com/revathydharan_offl/

fb.com/revathydharan.revathydharan

Attention-grabbing Information of Revathy Dharan

She is a foodie and wanderer.

Reavthy has a YouTube channel named Pulipu Vithai.

Revathy Dharan Photographs

Take a look at the new photographs of actress Revathy Dharan,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable