Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Photographs

Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Revathy Dharan is a social media persona and actress who most commonly works in Tamil quick motion pictures, internet collection and films. She rose to reputation after doing quick movies in Instagram Reels. Revathy is widely recognized for briefly motion pictures together with Bachelors Room, Kinds of supply women, Kinds of women in first and extra. She used to be additionally featured in Voltage Vennila album tune with Prince Rozario. Revathy has massive fan fans on social media platforms.

Revathy Dharan Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Title Revathy Dharan
Actual Title Revathy Dharan
Nickname Revathy
Occupation Actor, Type
Date of Delivery June 29, 1993
Age 28 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty JBAS Faculty for Girls
Spare time activities Taking part in, Song, Exercise coaching
Delivery Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Place of birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Revathy Dharan Legit Social Profiles

twitter.com/DharanRevathy

instagram.com/revathydharan_offl/

fb.com/revathydharan.revathydharan

Attention-grabbing Information of Revathy Dharan

  • She is a foodie and wanderer.
  • Reavthy has a YouTube channel named Pulipu Vithai.

Revathy Dharan Photographs

Take a look at the new photographs of actress Revathy Dharan,

Revathy Dharan

Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan
Revathy Dharan

