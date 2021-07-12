Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Revathy Dharan is a social media personality and actress who mainly works in Tamil fast films, internet assortment and films. She rose to popularity after doing fast films in Instagram Reels. Revathy is well known for in short films at the side of Bachelors Room, Sorts of provide women, Sorts of women in first and additional. She was once moreover featured in Voltage Vennila album song with Prince Rozario. Revathy has monumental fan fans on social media platforms.

Revathy Dharan Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Revathy Dharan
Exact Identify Revathy Dharan
Nickname Revathy
Occupation Actor, Model
Date of Supply June 29, 1993
Age 28 as of 2021
Zodiac sign However to be up to the moment
Family Father: However to be up to the moment
Mother: However to be up to the moment
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends However to be up to the moment
Husband However to be up to the moment
Youngsters However to be up to the moment
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification However to be up to the moment
School However to be up to the moment
School JBAS School for Women
Leisure pursuits Collaborating in, Tune, Workout training
Supply Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Homeland Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Provide City Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Revathy Dharan Legit Social Profiles

twitter.com/DharanRevathy

instagram.com/revathydharan_offl/

facebook.com/revathydharan.revathydharan

Crowd pleasing Main points of Revathy Dharan

  • She is a foodie and wanderer.
  • Reavthy has a YouTube channel named Pulipu Vithai.

Revathy Dharan Footage

Check out the newest pictures of actress Revathy Dharan,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz.

