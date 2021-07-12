Revathy Dharan (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Revathy Dharan is a social media personality and actress who mainly works in Tamil fast films, internet assortment and films. She rose to popularity after doing fast films in Instagram Reels. Revathy is well known for in short films at the side of Bachelors Room, Sorts of provide women, Sorts of women in first and additional. She was once moreover featured in Voltage Vennila album song with Prince Rozario. Revathy has monumental fan fans on social media platforms.
Revathy Dharan Biography
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Identify
|Revathy Dharan
|Exact Identify
|Revathy Dharan
|Nickname
|Revathy
|Occupation
|Actor, Model
|Date of Supply
|June 29, 1993
|Age
|28 as of 2021
|Zodiac sign
|However to be up to the moment
|Family
|Father: However to be up to the moment
Mother: However to be up to the moment
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|However to be up to the moment
|Husband
|However to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|However to be up to the moment
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|However to be up to the moment
|School
|However to be up to the moment
|School
|JBAS School for Women
|Leisure pursuits
|Collaborating in, Tune, Workout training
|Supply Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Homeland
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Provide City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
[/su_table]
Revathy Dharan Legit Social Profiles
twitter.com/DharanRevathy
instagram.com/revathydharan_offl/
facebook.com/revathydharan.revathydharan
Crowd pleasing Main points of Revathy Dharan
- She is a foodie and wanderer.
- Reavthy has a YouTube channel named Pulipu Vithai.
Revathy Dharan Footage
Check out the newest pictures of actress Revathy Dharan,
Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For additonal biographies, click on on proper right here.