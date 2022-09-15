Reveal new details of the unexpected romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

After separating from the Argentine Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio would be dating the top model Gigi Hadidy

Top model Gigi Hadid27 years old, and Leonardo DiCaprio47, continue with their budding and unexpected romance, but sources close to the couple told US media that they are “taking things easy”. The Oscar winner is recently separated from Argentina Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

DiCaprio and Hadid have been spending time in New York City, multiple sources told the magazine. People. So far neither of them has spoken about it, but if true, the actor would break with the tradition of Only date women under 25.

“They are getting to know each other”, shared a source to the publication, adding that they are not formally dating yet. “Leo is definitely interested in Gigi”added another person close to the actor. The couple grew closer on group outings as they have several friends in common. But now things are more serious and they have started dating.

“DiCaprio is not someone who is in and out of relationships,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t jump from one relationship to another. They are taking it easy.”

They were spotted together Saturday night at an exclusive party hosted by DiCaprio friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienol in Soho. And according to the quoted, the couple shared several outings last week, but the two are still “getting to know each other”.

there is already pictures of them together at a New York Fashion Week after party, hosted at Casa Cipriani in Soho. In the images they appear having an intimate conversation and it is seen DiCaprio holding Hadid’s hand.

They made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

The relationship comes just 15 days after it was revealed the “Titanic” star had split from Morrone, just a few months after the actress’s 25th birthday.

Although DiCaprio and Morrone kept details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with Los Angeles Times that she was frustrated with the media attention because of the age difference between them. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have huge age differences.. I think anyone should be able to date whoever he wants to date,” she said.

After their split, a source told the magazine People that Morrone “is fine.”

“She goes on with her life. He is not in contact with Leo”, added the source. Part of that group are model friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who were spotted with the Argentine sharing a girls’ night out earlier this month in Los Angeles.

If the romance is confirmed, the protagonist of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Revenant” would be expanding his age range when choosing a partner after earning a reputation for ending things with his girlfriends when they reach 25.

Meanwhile, Hadid shares her 2-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.

DiCaprio has been photographed spending time in New York City since the breakup, where Hadid lives with her daughter.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child in September 2020. They separated in October of the following year after an alleged altercation of the singer with his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid.

“Gigi is focused solely on what is best for Khai. Ask for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told reporters at the time.

According to court documents obtained by the magazine People at that time, Malik allegedly “grabbed [a Yolanda] and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain.” However, Malik “strongly” denied hitting her, telling the outlet TMZ it’s a statement: “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false accusations and move forward toward healing these family issues in private.”

Having not contested the charges, Malik must serve 90 days probation for each of the four counts; he must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and is prohibited from having contact with Yolanda.

