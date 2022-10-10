Revealed more details of Tom Cruise’s flight into space to film a movie

American Tom Cruise plans to travel to the International Space Station to become the first actor to shoot movie scenes outside of Earth (Reuters)

The American Tom Cruise plan to travel to International Space Station to become the first actor to shoot scenes for a movie outside of Earthconfirmed the president of the production company Universal, Donna Langely.

”We are developing a great project with Tom in which it is contemplated that he does just that, go on a rocket to the space station and shoot there. We hope that he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside the station,” Langely said in an interview with the British network. BBC.

It was the same actor who had the idea and is working on it together with director Doug Liman, with whom he has already coincided in films such as “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) and “American Made” (2017), according to the executive.

“During the pandemic (Cruise) he asked to do a Zoom call with us. He came into the call and said, guys, I have this big project,” Langely described.

”Most of the story takes place on Earth, but at a certain point the character needs go out into space to fix things”, he detailed.

The directive underlined the challenges facing the film industry to continue attracting the public to theaters and assured that the “great visual effects” will not be enough.

The “bar is getting higher and higher” for viewers to decide to go see a movie at the cinema, instead of doing it at home, he stressed.

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti became the first European to take command of the International Space Station ISS), and the ceremony was broadcast live (AFP)

In 2020, the head of the agency during the presidency of Donald Trump reported that production will take place on the International Space Station.

Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet that the project was on the way: “NASA is excited to be working with Tom Cruise on a movie aboard the Space Station!”

“We need the popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” added the agency administrator from the official account.

The agency did not mention whether SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Elon Musk, will have a stake in the project. But Musk added to the news by responding to NASA’s tweet: “It’s going to be a lot of fun.“, wrote.

the specialized site Deadline broke the scoop on Tuesday, May 4, 2020, stating that Cruise, SpaceX and NASA would join in “the first narrative film, an action adventure, to be shot in outer space.”

Tom Cruise will travel to the International Space Station (Reuters)

It is not clear What o when Cruise will travel to the space station or what additional crew members may join him.

Cruise, 60, will not go alone. This flight, which is qualified as tourist, It will also include Doug Liman, producer and director of films such as “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, who will be in charge of bringing the space adventure to the screen in the form of a film.

The portal Deadline He explained that Liman will not only be the director of this film but has also already written the first draft of the script and will also appear as a producer.

Before it’s time to board for space, Cruise basks in the wild success of the sequel to “Top Gun” and continues in full recordings of the seventh and eighth installments of “Mission Impossible”.

(With information from EFE)

