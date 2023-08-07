Revealed Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the new house remodeling show is called Revealed. All of the network’s current remodeling programs will get a new perspective thanks to the program.

The new show will follow mother of two and creative designer Veronica Valencia Hughes, whom will use her amazing restoration abilities to fulfill the dreams of every family. The scheduled debut date is Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Veronica will go further into each customer’s family history in Revealed in order to understand their cultural and social factors and produce designs individually for the family.

By showcasing stunning home improvements and giving viewers additional details on each client and their family, the program will hold viewers’ attention.

Revealed Season 1 Release Date

On June 29, 2023, Season 1 was revealed. In the next years, the other Season will start.

Revealed Season 1 Cast

Veronica will be a part of the Season 1 cast, which has been made public, along with her amazing team of designers, who will also feature design mastermind Tommy Rouse, master builder David Bohler, and accomplished artist Joshua Smith.

The presenter of the upcoming HGTV home improvement program, Veronica Valencia Hughes, will draw design ideas from her client’s family history, including ancestry, antiques, and endless historical tales.

However, the host won’t be going by themselves. She will be supported by her impressive team of designers, which includes acclaimed artists Joshua Smith and David Bohler as well as design maestro Tommy Rouse.

In each episode for the series, Veronica and her team is going to speak with their customers to learn more about what they need for a comprehensive house redesign.

The crew, under the direction of Veronica, will incorporate the family’s precious items into the house’s artwork, antiquities, and other design components.

Revealed Season 1 Trailer

Revealed Season 1 Plot

