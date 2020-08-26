Revealed: Sushant was supplied drugs, Narcotics Bureau lodges case against Riya Chakraborty

new Delhi: After the CBI in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has now filed a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty. The Narcotics Department has also registered a case against Riya along with some others. The connection of drugs with Sushant and his death will also be investigated. Rhea, who is already in trouble before the registration of this case, may increase further. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: JDU leader’s big charge – drugs mafia was Riya Chakraborty

The new revelations in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case have shocked everyone. A new angle of drugs has surfaced in Sushant's death case. In this connection, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing money laundering in the case of Sushant's death, has sought help from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug syndicate connection. Only after this, the Narcotics Department has filed a case in the case. Riya and Sushant Singh Rajput were also supplied drugs. Actually, ED wants to know if there is any drug angle in the case of Sushant Singh's death.

Let me tell you, earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also alleged that Sushant did not commit suicide but he was killed. Because the day Sushant was killed, he met a Dubai drug dealer. At the same time, even before the registration of this case, it has been said by Riya Chakraborty that he has never consumed drugs.