Revealed the design of the nightmare Batmobile that Zack Snyder was going to use in The Justice League

New concept art for the nightmarish Batmobile that was set to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been revealed.

As indicated by the Heroic Hollywood medium, the conceptual artist Aaron S. Bailey has shared in his account of Twitter a black and white image of nightmare batmobile, one of the many discarded elements of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. You can see the image below:

This new image comes just when DC Studios is immersed in uncertainty. James Gunn and Peter Safran are already more than ready to take the reins, although all the details of that great plan that both have announced are still unknown. Yes, it seems that Ben Affleck’s Batman is not in the planssince they both want to see the actor directing a DC movie, not in his popular superhero costume.

This time, Robert Pattinson’s Batman would be saved, as a new report indicates that Gunn and Safran are considering leaving Pattinson’s superhero in the plans for the new DC Studios.

The fate of the rest of the superheroes is still up in the air, but everything points to the fact that the Snyderverse would end up disappearing at the hands of the new directors of DC Studios, which means that Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and more would be left out as well. What’s more, the case of Superman has already been confirmed, with Henry Cavill himself being in charge of ending the rumors and giving the sad news.

However, other projects have managed to move forward, such as The Flash, a film that will hit theaters on June 16, 2023. It will arrive on the big screen without the cameos of Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, since these have been eliminated.