Revealed the official synopsis of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which advances the plot of the Star Wars series

Disney has shared the official synopsis for Season 3 of The Mandalorian series, which once again reflects the close relationship between the protagonist and little Grogu.

As Star Wars News Net collects, Disney has already revealed all the synopses of the new Star Wars content that will arrive on its streaming platform throughout 2023. The Mandalorian Season 3 It is one of the many lucky ones, and its synopsis reads like this:

“Mando’s journeys across the Star Wars galaxy continue. Din Djarin, once a reclusive bounty hunter, now teams up with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to rid the galaxy of its dark history. Mando will cross paths with old allies and create new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.“.

This third season will also explore all the consequences of Mando’s decisions on his last trip with Grogu and will invite us to accompany Mando and Grogu on their journey to Mandalore.

The Department from the third season of the series features Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Kate Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Burden), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Emily Swallow (The Armorer) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon). In addition, the incorporation of Christopher Lloyd (Doc in Back to the Future) in this season was also announced, but it was You don’t know what your role is.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023. While you wait, keep an eye out for the Gremlins creator who thinks Grogu is a copy of Gizmo, and everything else known so far about the Mandalorian. Season 4 of the series.