Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 60 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fate’s sharp teeth have dug deep into Vikir Baskerville’s body. His killer family once freed him in the cruel hunt, turning him from a dog into a victim of Fate’s sharp teeth. His life was a bloody tapestry of loyalty and violence from the time he was born an unwanted son until his father cut it short with betrayal.

Now, a different road is walked by Vikir, where the warm flames of a rekindled soul replace the cold stone of death. As he woke up in a new, weak body, the memories of his old life hit him hard. Their poison made him want to get even more.

It’s no longer a story about an obedient dog lying down at its master’s heel. As a predator claws its way out of the hole, this is its rise. It is a beast with teeth sharpened on the whetstone of betrayal. It hurts him to think about all the lives he took, the pain of the blades he used, and the cold touch of his death.

These things he used to carry around are now weapons twisted weapons he made in the first part of his hellish past. Vikir will change his fate in this new life, leaving a red trail with each step on the way to revenge.

The writers have confirmed that Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 60 will be out on January 8, 2024. People who are reading the story quickly learn more about the title as it goes on.

Kakaopage wrote the manga Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound. There, you can find all 58 past stories. You can also read Chapter 59 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound on the same page. You’ll have to wait, as well as check out some fan sites, to read the first English version.

Vikir couldn’t stop thinking about getting payback while he was stuck in the cold grip of Mount Le Rogue and Le Noir. Nearby areas expanding into hers weakened Cerbus, the strong spider queen, forcing her to leave her safe haven in the mountains.

There were signs that her time of causing fear and grief was coming to an end, and Vikir, motivated by memories of Hugo, saw a big chance.

He gave her a thorough plan on how he was going to trap her inside a spiderweb-covered den, control her eyes while they were closed, and kill her. But out of the blue, fate changed his plans, making it look like a dangerous mountain road was shifting under his weight.

There was a huge flow of liquid lava into the air when the volcano erupted. Cerebus came out, looking weak and with fully damaged eyes. Vikir attacked like a hungry, fear-driven, and sorrowful wild animal.

The steel hit the chitin, and the poison hit the sword. However, despite being attacked many times, Vikir’s win was overpowered by his sadness. Cerbus was the name of the huge bird that could heal and grow back.

It happened again: the heat from the volcano made her eyes burn very badly. A single swing of her scythe-like legs totally destroyed Vikir’s legs, causing him to fall to the snowy ground and pass out.

In his deepest being, he was suffering much more than the ongoing physical pain he was in. As his vision got worse, the hazy shape of Hugo came out of the fog.

While making the charges, his brother spoke in a sad voice that sounded like a sad wind blowing through broken pine trees. “Vikir, what motivated you to commit this abhorrent act?” Hugo, “Wasn’t he the exact thing you desired?”

When Vikir was being questioned, he felt a sharp pain in his heart. While he was out getting payback, he thought about whether he had turned into the thing he was after.

His intense anger caused him to lose his mind and blurred his understanding of the distinction between chasing someone and being followed. Thoughts of Hugo used to give him direction, but now they only make him angry about his brother, whom he couldn’t save.

He felt crushed and ashamed as he lay there, and he also felt very angry and betrayed. He experienced excruciating pain as the volcano above roared, dragging him down.

What might happen? Would he emerge from the damage as a different being, like someone who has been given back to life, or would he give in to sorrow and give up because of what he had done? The only things that could help him find the answer were the wind’s words and his own weakening resolve.

The next chapter’s raw scans and teaser are likely to be made public before they’re supposed to be. Fans will get a sneak peek at what’s in store on January 5, 2024.