Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Readers of the Manhwa story Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound will be hooked once more. The release of Chapter 61 is coming up soon. Fans will love the next part of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound.

It has added to the complexity of the show’s complicated story. If you have been reading this manhwa for a while, you should already know when the next part will come out. Vikir hurt himself in the last story when he fought Madam.

Within Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound, Chapter 61, people are eager to learn how he will get back on his feet. Vikir was sure he wasn’t going to be ready to catch Madam. He wanted her to get two extra legs as part of his plan.

Vikir thought it was amazing that Madam could grow two more legs after cutting them off. This article will talk about when Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61 will come out, any possible spoilers, the story, the reading guide, and everything else we know so far.

Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61 Release Date:

The writers have confirmed that Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61 will be out on January 15, 2024. People who are reading the story quickly learn more about the title as it goes on.

Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61 Storyline:

There are no reported spoilers for Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound, Chapter 61, which is too bad. Lovers will have to hold on until the next book in the series comes out. The tension is rising.

People who are reading can only guess what story turns and character arcs the next part might have. People who like the show can look forward to seeing the exciting conclusion to this latest episode.

Where To Watch Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 61:

Kakaopage wrote the manga Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound. There, you can find all 60 of the earlier episodes. There will also be Chapter 61 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound on the same page. You’ll have to wait, as well as check out some fan sites, to read the first English version.

Revenge Of The Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 60 Recap:

Because of Hugo’s memories, Vikir wants to get back at Cerbus, a powerful spider queen who had to leave her safe haven because of nearby land, in the cold embrace of Mount Le Rogue as well as Le Noir.

Vikir comes up with a plan to trap Cerbus in a webbed den, control her eyes until they go blind, and ultimately kill her. But fate has other ideas. A huge amount of liquid lava erupts from a volcano and sends a huge lava flow into the air.

Vikir’s attack is likened to that of a wild animal, driven by anger and fear. Hit the blade and carapace with steel and poison, but Vikir’s sadness is stronger than his success. Cerbus is a very big phoenix that can fix itself and grow back.

With one swing of her scythe-like legs, she cuts off Vikir’s legs completely, leaving him unconscious on the ash-covered, icy ground. Hugo starts to have trouble seeing, and a ghostly image of him appears out of the fog.

His brother wonders if Vikir has changed into the object he was looking for, and he makes Vikir look like the one who caused all this damage. Vikir’s detractors lose track of the roles of pursuer and pursued.

Hugo’s memories make him sad because they remind him of his brother, whom he couldn’t save. Vickir is in a lot of pain because he feels betrayed and angry. The key to his fate lies in the wind’s words and in his own weakening determination.

The story of the payback of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound was very interesting because it was full of betrayal, payback, and true stories. The story is about a guy named Vikir who wants to get back to the Baskerville family and lives in a world packed with family problems and hidden plans.

The next chapter, 61, will talk about what happened after this terrible event. It might also talk about how it affected the other people in Baskerville and Vikir’s mental pain after learning the truth regarding his family tree.

Fans can’t wait to see raw scans and details as the January 5, 2024, release date draws near. They hope to get a sneak peek at the story changes that are coming. Fans can get the manhwa on Kakaopage. It has 58 parts with an interesting story and complex character exchanges that make the reading experience very real.