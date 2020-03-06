General News

Review: Authors take readers through the history of drag

March 6, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

In a consider of “Legendary Kids: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Existence,” authors Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez take readers on an exhilarating journey in the course of the historic previous of drag



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment