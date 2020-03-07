Review – Darksiders Genesis (Switch) | WayTooManyGames

General News

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read

WTMG’s Kyle Nicol: “Sick admit I was pretty skeptical with the Switch port of Darksiders Genesis, in keeping with the disappointing port of Darksiders 2 to the machine. So I was pleasantly shocked by the use of the successful port over to Switch, even though it’s not very best. Its indubitably worth having fun with, significantly if youve in no way tried it prior to.”

About the author

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

