It’s attractive, salacious and completely ridiculous – however three seasons in, Elite has pulled off the stunning feat of retaining its central characters grounded in actuality. And that’s what makes it such a compelling TV present.

It’s one thing that related exhibits resembling Gossip Woman and Easy methods to Get Away with Homicide by no means fairly managed to grasp. Like so many different teen dramas, they each jumped the shark by the tip of season two because the screenwriters struggled to search out increasingly-zany conditions to thrust upon a bunch of inexplicably-attractive youngsters – even when these absurd storylines added nothing of value to their characters’ arcs.

Actually, Elite has a depth to it that no different teen-themed collection has achieved in years. The one different drama working on the identical stage is HBO’s Euphoria, however that truly solely made its debut a 12 months after Elite’s critically-lauded first season hit Netflix in 2018.

On paper, Elite doesn’t look so promising. A bunch of wealthy youngsters at a personal college tearing one another aside sounded all very ‘been there, completed that’. However one look into the Spanish TV drama’s completely crafted world of intercourse, lies and homicide and it’s unimaginable to not be hooked.

From class variations, poverty, racial injustice, and LGBTQ themes, the present doesn’t tiptoe round points which are on the coronary heart of teenagers’ lives these days. Certain, it might are available an unwaveringly shiny package deal, however in its underbelly lays a gritty sense of realism that isn’t afraid to push the envelope.

As with its first two seasons, Elite returns with one other stunning crime that sees the scholars scrambling to position blame and discover the offender – alongside that completely ineffective detective who, but once more, finds herself on the finish of infinite sassy retorts from youngsters half her age.

It’s these moments the place the present descends right into a gritty telenovela that make it so wildly pleasing. Committing a brutal crime behind closed doorways? So passé. However ready to do it in entrance of a whole nightclub stuffed with witnesses so that you could be interrogated by police in classic Chanel? Truthfully, these privileged teenagers are simply every part.

Because the season begins out with Polo launched on bail and each different character gunning for him, other than Cayetana, who’s prepared to disregard all purple flags as a result of he’s scorching – see, grounded in actuality! – We’re left to look at because the clues slowly start to unravel.

Lucrecia describes the following drama so completely in that sass-ridden drawl we’ve come to adore her for, telling her classmates: ‘Let the Starvation Video games start!’

Okay, however wait. I can’t go on any longer with out speaking about Carla.

Frankly, I don’t know a greater girl. From season one, episode one, Miss Caleruega has served us infinite seems and carved herself out because the defining character in an ensemble present, à la Rachel in Pals.

Season three sees her persevering with because the puppeteer of her classmates’ drama, seamlessly slipping between actual and pretend feelings to the purpose the place it looks like even she’s starting to overlook the place the road blurs.

Whereas final season maintained what followers have beloved concerning the present, there was a way that the inflow of latest characters got here on the worth of pacing throughout some episodes.

Fortunately season three solely bothers to introduce one or two new faces, leaving each minute devoted to the central thriller and wrapping up the storylines of those we really care about.

That’s vital, as a result of rumours are already swirling that the present is set to be rebooted with a brand new forged for season 4. Nonetheless, if that is the case, not less than these unbelievable characters are getting the send-off they deserve.

But when this is the ultimate act, then it begs the query: will these self-serving, jaded, privileged teenagers whose favorite actions embody murdering their pals, destroying lives and dishonest on their family members get the comfortable ending they categorically don’t deserve? Both means, I’ve little doubt that you just’ll end up rooting for every one in all them because the season reaches its climax – simply as I used to be.

Elite season three is out there on Netflix from Friday 13th March 2020