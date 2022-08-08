Review of Inzone M9, Sony’s first gaming monitor. Can you shine with your own light?

Anything is possible on the current generation of consoles. Resolutions and refresh rates once reserved for the most powerful PCs are now within reach of a wider range of gamers, and Sony has taken advantage of this new inertia to manufacture a line of monitors, whose top of the range is the Inzone M9, which today we analyze in 3DJuegos.

The main television brands have been playing in the gaming monitor market for years, but in that game between LG, Samsung or Philips, a manufacturer has always been missing: Sony. Now, the Japanese gets fully involved with a line of monitors led by the Inzone M9. Thus, the Inzone range of peripherals already has three headphones (among which are the Inzone H9 that we already analyzed) and two monitors. The little brother of the M9 is the M3, and it will arrive at the end of 2022 for 700 euros, but now we are talking about a monitor whose price is 1099 euros.

This leads directly to a somewhat more demanding level of the monitor market, the one that presents the largest monitors, with curved panels, enormous resolutions, HDR, latencies and more competitive refresh rates… and how flowery it is. Okay, it has a 27-inch 4K panel with 96-zone FALD backlight, 144 Hz refresh rate with a response time of 1 ms; it is compatible with DisplayHDR 600 standards, HDR10, G-Sync Ultimate and VRR… But is it enough to justify the price and stand up to the competition? In this analysis I talk to you in detail about everything that this new piece of Sony hardware offers.

Materials and design

An eye-catching design

The M9 draws a lot of attention. As part of the Inzone line, follow the inspiration marked by the design of PlayStation 5, but unlike the headphones, here the plastic (a rigid polycarbonate) is of better quality. On the other hand, it is not satisfied with following the chromatic reference and also inherits the lines so characteristic of the console, allowing the panel to rest on a base with two white sheets on the sides that protect a black interior. Be careful with this base, because its approach has a very clear pro and some other against.

Whether you like the look of that base or not, it puts a great idea into practice: its “trunk” and its legs get save you desk space. It achieves this by placing the column on a diagonal that goes under the screen, while the legs support the rest of the weight; that is, they end up staying like a tripod. With this, the M9 achieves that the support do not take up extra space relative to the screen.

The base of the Inzone M9: a pro, several cons

Now, in terms of ergonomics, flexibility and stability, the Inzone M9 it falls very short. Let’s make it clear first that the height can be adjusted in a range of 70 mm and the tilt of the screen is variable by 20 degrees, but stop counting. The screen cannot be rotated, neither horizontally nor circularly; and in addition, the diagonal of the base causes that when lowering the panel it “approaches” us.

The M9 does not include video or USB cables.In another order of things, it is important to point out that the “tripod concept” does not help the monitor to be very stable, because it tends to wobble slightly from side to side when we write loudly or, say, shake our knees to the music. When it comes to organizing cables, there is an inner canal in the spine so that they are not so visible, but as soon as you have a couple of thick cables —something easy to happen if you connect an HDMI and a DisplayPort for your PS5 and PC—you will find that the channel is too narrow. Oh, and by allusions we take the opportunity to notify you of an important detail: the M9 does not include video or USB cablesso if you don’t already have them, you must buy them separately.

Luckily, you can skip almost the entire previous paragraph if you have or get an articulated armbecause, indeed, it is completely compatible with VESA 100×100 anchors and above it’s surprisingly lightso it would not be necessary to support one of the most expensive ones.

Very flexible picture settings

On the right rear you will find the power button and a joystick to control the on-screen settings menu, which offers you the same settings as the Inzone HUB app, which are not few at all: response time, lighting, contrastgamma, aspect ratio… and other less frequent ones like an fps counter or a floating crosshead at the hardware level, and that are details that we appreciate.

Then, on the back is the entire panel of ports and connectors, and the truth is that it is not badly served, with: a minijack input for headphones, three USB-A ports, a USB-B port, one Type-C, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI 2.1. The latter is essential, as you can imagine, to be able to connect your PlayStation 5 and that it can reach 4K and 120 Hz.

What does the Inzone M9 look like?

A panel well done

The Inzone M9 looks great. It is a 4K monitor with its DisplayHDR 600 certification and a coverage of more than 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and this, for a gaming screen, gives very solid results that stand out clearlyespecially if we consider that it costs those almost 1100 euros. For that price could it look better? Yes, but sacrifices would have to be made… or pay the 1300 euros that the QD-LED solutions that already exist cost.

You will see, on the one hand, the one that presents 96 zonas FALL may seem very small compared to the thousands of the most capable TVsbut also keep in mind that usually PC monitors incorporate Edge LED, which gives worse results. What’s more, with a panel of only 27 inches, those 96 zones are not short at all. FALD, on the other hand, has the disadvantage that it can increase latency, cause ghosting, or display more compressed blacks.

When push comes to shove, unless you’re slope of halos or contrasts that HDR can offer you, you will not notice more than a consistent and colorful image. we can’t talk about that sense of spectacular that can be demanded of the most forceful HDR, but for a gaming screen of that price, it is surprisingly good. In addition, precisely for what is usually seen in other brands, the panel is very homogeneousbarely showing light leaks so typical of IPS LCDs.

Here we come to play

In the color sample section, we can indeed highlight a very stimulating aesthetic, thanks to that high color space coverage, but again supported by the FALD backlight. In video games it works like a charm, basically, and above all thanks to those 144 Hz (or 120 on PS5), they give a very solid result, very fluid. On the other hand, although those 1 ms of response will not be as obvious in most areasit is great to have them in case you opt for the competitive game.

The incorporation of certified as the G-Sync or VRR (although not FreeSync), aside from PlayStation 5-exclusive features like the HDR tone mapping and the selection of automatic gender modes are excellent inclusions that close the complex for the enjoyment of the staff.

To watch a series or movie if you can’t access a room or a larger screen, the Inzone M9 keeps the type, but don’t ask him to sound good. The speakers it incorporates, although correct, are by far its worst feature, because they offer a sparse sound, with non-existent bass and a very absent presence. Perhaps if they had been positioned elsewhere they would have worked better…

Conclusions

The Inzone M9 is a solid proposition that does the most important thing very well. It is true that its design, as attractive and curious as it may be, can get quite a few buts, just like its speakers, but as a gaming monitor it offers enough inducements enough to attract an audience that goes beyond that hybrid concept of a game between console and PC. It is true that for a 27-inch screen, perhaps there could be down a notch to 1440p to fine-tune your HDRbut, being consistent, it is clear that Sony has been in this sector all its life and that He knows what he doesnot only when it comes to manufacturing their products well, but also for knowing how to incorporate elements that really differentiate them from the competition.