Review the best moments of the Call of Duty Vanguard stream: explosive action between champions

Relive the Call of Duty tournament with content creators like TheGrefg, Cacho, Soki, Synapse and many more.

The tension is palpable and the emotions are fired, normal sensations in any Call of Duty competition. And, with the multiplayer of the last Call of Duty: Vanguard, this is even more maximized, especially if we talk about The King of the Front: the tournament that we have broadcast with a dozen influencers specialized in the Activision title.

Here, creators like TheGrefg, Cacho, Soki, Zogoro, Sinapsis, Criper, Ana Marrero, FlexZ, MethodZ and Borraska They have left us some of the most powerful moments in the middle of the battlefield. If you have not been able to see the live, you can always visit the ElStream Twitch channel to observe these brave feats, but we also make it easier for you with some of the best moments of the tournament.

As you can see in the video, Soki has not missed any opportunity during the tournament, as he has reiterated his skills in the franchise with a unique strategy in the stream. Not for nothing did he collaborate with 3DJuegos to create Warzone: Soki’s Secrets, a book in which we review the approach of this professional in each game to guide both beginner and veteran players.

Of course, Call of Duty: Vanguard follows the vein of its previous installments to give us a multiplayer that, taken together, looks and feels great. So we’ve found no better way to celebrate its launch than by bringing these content creators together to create quite a spectacle on the battlefield.

More about: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Tournament, ElStream and Call of Duty.