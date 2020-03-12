Review – Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (PC) | WayTooManyGames

WTMG’s Leo Faria: “I dont be mindful the final word time I favored a sport so much even supposing I in level of reality hated its controls. Mockingly adequate, it should have Castlevania 64, now that I take into accounts it. I in level of reality favored practically the entire thing Wallachia: Reign of Dracula needed to provide: its visuals, its in level of reality glorious voice showing, its normal gameplay loop, its new take on the whole Dracula looking schtick, and so forth. If greatest its controls werent so clunky and the if greatest the button mapping wasnt so restricted and nonsensical, Wallachia can have ended up being one of essentially the most largest surprises of the 12 months.”
March 12, 2020
1 Min Read
