review with features, price and specifications

Turning Xbox Series S into a handheld is a bit of a wacky idea. We agree that next to the Xbox Series X that was at the time compared to a refrigerator (and inspiring later… of a refrigerator) and above all, the mammoth Playstation 5, Xbox Series S is a compact and manageable console. Apart from being aesthetically the most attractive. But from there to a laptop…

In any case, xScreen tries, and in a sense pulls it off perfectly. Australia’s UPspec Gaming have created a feature-rich display that sits perfectly on the Xbox Series S and functions as nothing more than an 11.6-inch IPS display built into the console, complete with integrated stereo speakers. We have tested it and these are our impressions.

xScreen Data Sheet

features SIZE 11.6″ IPS display RESOLUTION 1080p a 60 Hz controls Built-in, for display and volume settings brightness level 350 nits additional characteristics Optional crosshair overlay for use in FPS games

HDMI-CEC Xbox shutdown feature on display nearby to prevent overheating

Optional orientation in “stand mode” with support feet (optional) SOUND Integrated stereo speakers PRICE 224,43 euros

A screen that fits

The concept of the Xscreen it’s simple: a good quality screen that fits perfectly on an Xbox Series S. Be careful, only in the Series S, which makes perfect sense in the world: no one would think of an Xbox Series X as a “portable” console, but the Series S has the size and weight at the limit so that It is fairly reasonable to consider it an easy to transport console.

The test: the case that UPspec Gaming also manufactures (and that is sold separately from the screen, unfortunately) allows you to introduce, perfectly secured, the console with the screen screwed on, the network cable and a controller. Transport with this case is comfortable and easy and does not feel like moving a desktop console at all. Above all, taking into account that we have also incorporated “television”. Therefore, the idea of ​​a screen that turns the Series S into a portable invention makes sense.

Some additional detail rounds off the product, such as the ability to activate a crosshead in the center of the screen for use in first-person shooter games. It’s a cute curiosity that, if it says anything about the product, is precisely the attention to detail. The color and the material, frankly very similar to that of the console, the way it fits perfectly with the case of the machine, suggest a product with an almost official appearance. It hardly weighs given its very tight thickness, which adds to the “portability” of the invention: it is convenient, yes, to unfold and collect carefully. The screen and plastic are tough, but their thinness can work against you on impact.





Adjusting the console and the screen is not complicated at all: a pair of tabs that are attached with nuts to the sides of the console leave it perfectly fixed in complete safety. You have to be careful, yes, because it fits the side bars of the console, and if the screw enters crooked, the plastic of the Series S can break. But if you take into account the advice of the display manufacturer (basically completely remove the screws to put on and take off the device), there should be no problem.

With this, the screen will be perfectly fixed to the console. UPspec also sells separately, in fact, some bases to improve stability of the console if supported by one of the sides. In this way, the screen could be opened completely and would be a little higher than if we simply opened it on the console resting on the table in its part with the largest surface. Even in this way, the stability of the console and open screen is total, which says a lot about the design of the small tabs that adjust the console and screen.





One last warning from the manufacturer when using the screen: it should not be closed with the console turned on, because the screen rests on the circular black ventilation grille on the top of the Series S. If the console continues to work, both the machine and the screen could become too hot, damaging both. To avoid this, UPspec recommends unplugging the console from power whenever it is not in use. And also, activate the automatic shutdown through the HDMI CEC option in the console configuration, so that when the screen is folded, the machine turns off. It’s the only practical discomfort we’ve encountered when using the screen.

To play anywhere (with electricity)

Otherwise, the screen is exactly what it promises: a device that allows you to play with the Series S anywhere, as long as you can plug in the console to the electrical network. You’ll need to go into settings to make sure it’s at 1080p resolution (for a bug that Upscreen hasn’t been able to fix, it defaults to 720p), but otherwise it’s as simple as sitting down at the console and playing.





The image quality offered by the device is very remarkable: the angles it offers are quite wide and it is not necessary to be placed right in front of the screen to have good visibility. Its matte finish and its 350 nits make the image easily distinguishable even in direct sunlight, although another issue will be plugging in the console outdoors, of course. The only problem in this aspect, perhaps, is the black levels: in very dark games that we have tried, such as ‘Dark Souls’ or some levels of ‘Gears of War’, some detail was lost in the visual section. This is because IPS LCD panels have better viewing angles than VA LCDs, but their native contrast ratio is noticeably lower.

It is something that we already had on a screen in which, otherwise, we have not detected latency problems or interference of any kind. We have also not detected overheating of any kind, which is undoubtedly in favor of the security of the console. The product is excellently built and executed, with just a couple more buts to add: the design blocks a rear USB port (leaving only the one on the front of the console for use) and the Ethernet port, so you can only connect to the internet via wi-fi. In addition, the speakers are not of extraordinary quality, and at very high volumes a slight distortion is perceived: the controls on the screen allow it to be modulated, but ideally it would not have been necessary.

You have to address the price, yes: its 249.99 dollars (in exchange, about 224 euros) are dangerously close to doubling the 289 euros that the console costs. It is a high price for a screen with excellent features, but whose use can, depending on the circumstances, be quite limited. The almost mandatory purchase of the carrying case, which costs $59.99, also triggers the price, so it is a detail to consider carefully.





Xscreen: Xataka’s opinion

Light, great image quality, practical, but all this comes with a cost that will not suit all pockets. The price is the big “but” of a device that will undoubtedly come in handy if you have little space, you travel often or simply the Series S is not the console that you have connected to your main television. It’s still a whim, but if you want to turn your Series S into a ‘portable’ with all the quotes in the world, there is no better option than xScreen.

This device has been released for review by UPspec Gaming. You can consult our policy on relations with companies.

