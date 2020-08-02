Revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir neither development nor terrorism ended: Farooq

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah claimed on Sunday that the abolition of the special status of the former state neither developed it nor ended terrorism as claimed by some vested interests in New Delhi. He also alleged that the BJP took no lessons from the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane and the subsequent release of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of the Pakistani terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, because “they think they are more intelligent than the wise” Which is unfortunate. ” Also Read – A year is going to end Section 370, know what is the plan of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI

In a webinar organized by Epilogue News Network, Lok Sabha Member and National Conference (NC) President Abdullah said that the government decided to revoke foreign status without taking any opinion from Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on one day and in the Lok Sabha on the other day." He also said that the government has said that Kashmir will now be a part of India. He said, "We were always part of India holding the tricolor."

Abdullah said in the webinar that Jammu and Kashmir was taking advantage of the status of the special state which was given to the Muslim-majority state to join the Hindu-majority India by rejecting the Muslim Pakistan nation.

BJP leader and former minister Priya Sethi and former MLA Surinder Ambardar opposed Abdullah’s assertions and said that it was necessary to repeal the provisions of Article 370 to ensure overall development.

Sethi said, “There is very little time to assess the profit, give us some time and you will see the result yourself.” Ambardar said that Article 370 was going to continue the two-nation theory that gave birth to Pakistan in 1947.

On August 5 last year, the Center revoked the status of special state granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Abdullah said that the development promised was not done and he gave the example of the Kathua-Banihal rail link and the tunnel connecting Kargil and Kashmir Valley in this order. He also said, “We were never separatists nor promoted separatism.”

“What had changed that forced them to take such a decision? Canceling this was the BJP’s agenda and hence he presented it in such a way that there would be a lot of development, industrialists would come and the whole blueprint would change. Yes, the map changed because the Maharaja’s Kashmir disappeared overnight and we are a union territory which is unfortunate. Union territories become states but states never become union territories. “

He also questioned the detention of the leaders. He said, “Imagine that the top leaders, including my party’s ministers, were exposed to insurgency to maintain the elegance of the tricolor. Did they win the hearts of the people in Kashmir… Those who were shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were put in jail and arrested without any reason while some are still under house arrest. “

Abdullah said, “Are we enemies of India. I regret these leaders and I wonder in which direction they are taking this nation. What will be the future of this country? We have started the path of ruin because we are not able to win people. “