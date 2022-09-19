Revolut has been hacked: the personal data of thousands of customers has been stolen

One of the neobanks that has undoubtedly attracted millions of people around the world, Revolut, has suffered a significant security breach. The company itself has reported a cyberattack on its systems that gave a third party access to the information of thousands of customers. This problem occurred last week, although it has been notified today after informing affected customers via email.

As we say, this bank has grown rapidly, especially in Spain, due to the possibilities it offers for manage money from different banks under the same application and also buy cryptocurrencies, stocks and even make purchases with ease thanks to your debit card.

The data that has been leaked from Revolut

According to the information provided by Revolut, this has been an attack directed at a specific group of its clients, 20,687 customers being affected in the European Economic Area. Beyond this, the access methods that allowed the hacker to access the bank servers have not been detailed, but the information that has been exposed is as follows:

Emails

Complete names

postal addresses

Telephone numbers

Limited payment card data (full number was encrypted, so not fully accessed, but limited).

Account data





After the attack, the banking company reacted quickly to be able to isolate the attack and detect those affected clients. To these they were notified via email to be able to change their credentials. That is why if you are a client of the entity and you have not received any email, you can rest easy. Likewise, from Revolut they comment to Genbeta that the cards can continue to be used normally as the complete number and the rest of the information to make the corresponding payments with it have not been filtered.

In addition to this leak, during the hacking process some customers could see that something was not working properly. This is because in the chat some messages appeared with swear words or that were not serious at all.

And how could it be otherwise, the people who benefit from misfortunes like these have used phishing techniques to be able to steal the information of the affected people. Through fraudulent links it was about obtaining information to cancel the cards in the face of this attack. Something that was finally the opposite, by seeking to steal the personal data of more people.

Given this fact, Revolut has sent Genbeta the following official statement detailing what happened: