“Revolutionary Sisters” Hits No. 1 As “Vincenzo” And “Past Evil” See Ratings Rise

With SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” out of the way in which, KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” has emerged the brand new queen of Saturday nights!

On April 3, following the conclusion of “The Penthouse 2” the evening prior, “Revolutionary Sisters” took its place because the most-watched program of any variety to air on any channel on Saturday. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the favored KBS drama scored common nationwide rankings of 21.6 % and 25.1 % for its two elements.

Over within the cable community realm, tvN’s “Vincenzo” loved a modest rankings increase for a mean nationwide ranking of 10.8 %, whereas JTBC’s “Past Evil” rose to a mean ranking of 5.3 % for the evening.

Which of those weekend dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback under!

