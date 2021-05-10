“Revolutionary Sisters” Ratings Break 30 Percent For 1st Time + “Bossam: Steal The Fate” Soars To New High

Both KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” and MBN’s “Bossam: Steal the Fate” hit new all-time highs last night!

On May 9, “Revolutionary Sisters” surged past the 30 percent mark for the first time to achieve its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 26.2 percent and 30.2 percent, setting a new personal record for the hit series.

Meanwhile, Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri‘s new historical drama “Bossam: Steal the Fate” also earned its highest ratings yet. The fourth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels and marking a significant increase in viewership from the night before.

Finally, after premiering to a strong start on Saturday, tvN’s new drama “Mine” saw a slight dip in viewership for its second episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent.

Watch “Bossam: Steal the Fate” with subtitles here…

Watch Now

…and “Revolutionary Sisters” here!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)