“Revolutionary Sisters” To Go On Temporary Hiatus After Hong Eun Hee Comes Into Close Contact With COVID-19 Patient

KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” has briefly halted filming attributable to star Hong Eun Hee getting into self-quarantine.

On April 13, the producers of the hit drama introduced that following the information that considered one of its solid members had come into shut contact with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person, they’d instantly shut down filming and examined all the solid and crew for COVID-19.

Fortuitously, the solid and crew’s take a look at outcomes all got here again detrimental, however as a result of Hong Eun Hee got here into shut contact with the confirmed affected person, she has gone into self-quarantine for 2 weeks as a security precaution.

Consequently, “Revolutionary Sisters” will probably be taking a one-week hiatus, with particular episodes of the drama airing on April 17 and 18 as an alternative of the scheduled Episodes 11 and 12. Episode 11 is now scheduled to air the next week, on April 24.

Hong Eun Hee’s company, Namoo Actors, additionally launched its personal assertion explaining the scenario.

KBS’s full assertion is as follows:

One of many actors in KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has come into shut contact with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person. For the security of our whole solid and crew, as quickly as we realized of this reality, the producers instantly halted filming, and all the solid and crew underwent testing for COVID-19. In the mean time, everybody’s outcomes have come again detrimental. Nevertheless, as a result of the actor who got here into shut contact with the confirmed case should go into self-quarantine for 2 weeks, now we have made the unavoidable choice to air particular episodes utilizing content material from the primary 10 episodes of “Revolutionary Sisters” this week on April 17 (Saturday) and April 18 (Sunday). We plan to air Episode 11 subsequent week. We are going to adhere carefully to well being authorities’ pointers and pay even nearer consideration to the prevention of the unfold of COVID-19, in addition to the security of our solid and crew. Thanks.

In the meantime, Hong Eun Hee’s company assertion is as follows:

Good day, that is Namoo Actors. We’re making an announcement concerning our actor Hong Eun Hee. Not too long ago, a member of Hong Eun Hee’s make-up workers examined constructive for COVID-19. Afterwards, Hong Eun Hee and everybody else who got here into contact or whose paths overlapped with the workers member confirmed [to have COVID-19] underwent testing, and everybody’s outcomes got here again detrimental. Nevertheless, in accordance with authorities well being pointers, numerous workers members and Hong Eun Hee have been decided to have come into shut contact with the confirmed COVID-19 affected person, they usually have gone into self-quarantine. Consequently, her scheduled filming for her drama has been briefly halted. We apologize for supplying you with trigger for concern. Our firm plans to proceed to actively adhere to authorities insurance policies [regarding COVID-19] sooner or later, and we are going to do our utmost for the security of our company’s actors, workers, and workers. Thanks.

Watch “Revolutionary Sisters” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)