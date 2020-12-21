Revolver Sets Malaysia Airlines MH17 Plane Disaster Film

Dutch manufacturing home Revolver Amsterdam has acquired the movie rights to A. F. Th. van der Heijden’s novel “Mooi doodliggen” (Play Useless), impressed by the 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 catastrophe, and is creating it as a characteristic.

MH17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down on July 17, 2014, whereas flying over Japanese Ukraine. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members had been killed.

Dutch director Rolf van Eijk (“My Silly Coronary heart”) and screenwriter Roelof Jan Minneboo (“Pomegranate Orchard”) are connected to develop the undertaking.

Producers Germen Boelens and Raymond van der Kaaij of Revolver mentioned: “The MH17 catastrophe is etched in our nationwide reminiscence, a nationwide trauma. Making a movie about this isn’t a straightforward activity, however A.F.Th. Van der Heijden’s novel turned out to be the proper basis. It paints a placing and extremely topical image of a political world the place everyone seems to be a sufferer. A narrative that will get below the pores and skin, about faux information, deception and the everlasting seek for the reality.”

Van der Heijden’s “Tonio,” a novel concerning the sudden dying of his solely baby, gained him the Libris Literature Award and the NS Readers’ Prize and bought some 200,000 copies within the Netherlands alone. A movie model of the novel was launched in 2016. One other certainly one of his novels, “The Fury,” was additionally tailored and launched in 2016.

Revolver beforehand produced Kaweh Modiri’s Rotterdam winner “Bodkin Ras,” Ernesto Contreras’ Sundance winner “I Dream in One other Language,” Joost Vandebrug’s Busan winner “Bruce Lee and the Outlaw” and co-produced Whit Stillman’s “Love & Friendship.”